Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 500 pts, Nifty below 17,600; IT top drag

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

9:45 am: HUL shares gain 2% post Q3 earnings

Shares of HUL rose 2 per cent after the company posted its earnings for the quarter ended December 2021.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) posted a 16.8 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 2,243 crore in the quarter ended 31 December, 2021 as India's largest consumer goods maker gained market share in both urban and rural areas amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian unit of British consumer goods giant Unilever, had posted a net profit of Rs 1,921 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations rose 10.2 per cent to Rs 13,183 crore as compared to Rs 11,959 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

9:16 am: Market opening

Indian benchmark indices opened sharply lower amid weak global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 507 points lower at 58,957.27, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 185 points to 17,571.80.

Bajaj Finserv was the top loser in the Sensex pack, declining over 2 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Infosys and Titan.

ITC and HUL were among the top Sensex gainers.

9:10 am: Market at Pre-open

The benchmark indices were trading sharply lower in the pre-open session. Sensex was trading 425 points lower at 59,039.37 and Nifty was down 143 points at 17,613.70.

8:55 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices saw heavy losses for three sessions and is expecting a gap-down opening on Friday. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, indicated a negative start for the domestic market as it fell by 135 points.

Other Asian markets declined to track overnight losses on Wall Street, amid concerns about an earlier-than-expected tightening of monetary policy and the pace of economic recovery in the US due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. As investors turned to the safe-haven assets while awaiting signals on interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week, Gold prices were muted on Friday.

Results on 21th January: Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, CSB Bank, Gland Pharma, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI Bank, Vodafone Idea will be closely tracked to see market movements.

On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 18,300 followed by 18,500 and on the downside 17,600 followed by 17,300 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 38,500 and 37,500 respectively.

8:45 am: Global Markets

U.S. stocks took a knock overnight, hurt by lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings data.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 1.10 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.30 per cent and the Dow Jones dropped 0.89 per cent.

In Asia, Nikkei Weighted index was down 1.42 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.31 per cent lower. Shanghai Composite was down 0.73 per cent.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,679.84 crore on January 20, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 769.26 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Rupee slips 7 paise

The rupee on Thursday slipped 7 paise to close at 74.51 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar, tracking a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity market.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit. Moreover, investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting due next week.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.43 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.29 and a low of 74.53 during the session.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down 175 points to 17,640.80 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

The Indian market ended lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday amid weak global cues. Sensex closed 634 points lower at 59,464 and Nifty fell 181 points to 17,757. Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, TCS, Sun Pharma and HCL Tech were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.57%.

PowerGrid, Airtel and Asian Paints were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.86%%.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 17 points and rose 14 points, respectively.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 ended lower. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 273.28 lakh crore.