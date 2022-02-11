Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 700 pts, Nifty below 17,400; Zomato slips 9%

Indian market surged for the third straight session on Thursday amid positive global cues. Sensex closed 460 points higher at 58,926 and Nifty rose 142 points to end at 17,605.

Here's a look at the latest updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

1: 40 PM: Dr Lal Pathlabs’ stock slips over 4% post Q3 earnings

Dr Lal Pathlabs stock touched an intraday low of Rs 2,800.25 down 4.45% after the firm announced its Q3 earnings.Earlier , the stock opened with a loss of 2.75% at Rs 2,850 today.

Dr Lal Pathlabs is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 58.20 crore in Q3 as against Rs 95.90 crore IN the previous corresponding quarter.

1:04 pm: Market check

Sensex tanks 685 points to 58,240 and Nifty slips 218 points to 17,387.

12: 54 pm: Market highly volatile. India VIX surges 5.76% to 18.73.

12: 40 pm: OnMobile Global net profit rises three times

OnMobile Global Limited announced its Q3FY2022 results with PAT that grew three times Q-o-Q to Rs 8.7 crore with a margin of 6.5%. The revenue touched Rs 139 crore growing at 1.9% Q-o-Q. EBITDA at Rs 13.4 crore with a margin of 10.1% for the quarter witnessing a growth of almost 2 times Q-o-Q basis. This quarter also saw OnMobile go live with 8 operators alongside adding a gross subscriber base of 3.1 Mn by January 2022.

12: 20 pm: Trent stock rises over 2% on strong Q3 earnings

Shares of Tata Group's retail arm Trent rose over 2% amid a sinking market today after the firm announced a strong set of earnings for Q3.

Trent shares rose 2.03% to Rs 1097.45 against the previous close of Rs 1075.55 on BSE.

Trent reported a 79 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 199 crore for the December 2021 quarter against Rs 111 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from standalone operations zoomed 85 per cent to Rs 1,441 crore from Rs 779 crore a year ago.

12:10 pm: Market check

Equity benchmark Sensex was trading over 850 points lower in the afternoon session on February 11, mainly due to weakness in IT and financial stocks amid a weak trend in global markets.

Likewise, the Nifty fell 263 points or 1.50 per cent to 17,342.

11:30 am: Passenger vehicle sales in India dip 8% YoY to 2,54,287 units in Jan: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined 8.05 per cent to 2,54,287 units last month, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. Passenger vehicle sales in January 2021 stood at 2,76,554 units.

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales fell 19.38 per cent to 14,82,483 units as against 18,39,046 units sold during the same time last year.

Three-wheeler sales also dipped 7.11 per cent to 67,938 in January 2022 from 63,423 in the same period last year.

10:40 am: Hero MotoCorp shares slip 3% on flat Q3 earnings

Hero MotoCorp shares slipped nearly 3 per cent in early trade today after the two-wheeler maker reported a flat set of earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The stock of Hero MotoCorp fell 2.89 per cent to Rs 2,655 against the previous close of Rs 2,733.95 on BSE.

Hero MotoCorp shares trade higher than 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 200 day moving averages.

10:20 am: Zomato shares tank 9% post Q3 results

Shares of food aggregator Zomato tanked over 9 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 85.85 on BSE after the company reported weaker than expected results for the quarter ended December 2021.

The company reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 63 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The firm had posted a net loss of Rs 352.6 crore in the year-ago period and a net loss of Rs 429 crore in the previous September quarter.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,112 crore, up 82.47 per cent against Rs 609.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Deepinder Goyal-led company also declared a consolidated exceptional gain of Rs 316 crore in the December quarter.

10:15 am: Market extends losses

Sensex crashed over 1000 points to 57,914 and Nifty plunged over 280 points to 17,323 amid weak global cues.

All 30 stocks on Sensex were trading in the red. Bajaj Finance and Infosys were the top losers, declining over 3 per cent.

9:50 am: Market check

The benchmark indices were trading sharply lower amid weak global cues. Equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 800 points to 58,100.68 and Nifty plunged over 240 points to 17,361.70

9:16 am: Market opening

The equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 600 points to 58,289.21. Likewise, Nifty fell over 200 points to 17,400.30.

Infosys was the top loser on Sensex, followed by Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and HDFC.

NTPC and Nestle India were the only gainers.

9:05 am: Global updates

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday after US consumer prices data came in hotter than expected and subsequent comments from a Federal Reserve official raised fears the US central bank will hike rates aggressively to fight inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.47 percent to end at 35,241.59 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81 percent to 4,504.06. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.1 percent to 14,185.64. It was the seventh time in 2022 that the Nasdaq lost more than 2 percent in a session.

In Asia, the Nikkei Weighted index was up 0.42 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.09 per cent lower. Shanghai Composite was up 0.33 per cent.

8:55 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended sharply lower on Thursday after US consumer prices data came in hotter than expected and subsequent comments from a Federal Reserve official raised fears the US central bank will hike rates aggressively to fight inflation. NASDAQ was down by 2.1% to 14185.64 levels.

Asian markets are trading on the downside as investors are reacting to losses seen overnight in the US market after the release of the US consumer inflation report. Hang seng index is trading 0.62% lower, Shanghai composite down by 0.52%.

Oil prices eased early on Friday as hot US inflation fanned worries about aggressive interest rate hikes and as investors await the outcome of US-Iran talks that could lead to increased global crude supply.

Results today: ONGC, Divis Labs, Ashok Leyland, Motherson Sumi Systems, Oil India, India Cements, Allcargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Arvind Fashions, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balaji Telefilms, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Force Motors, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Industries, Honeywell Automation, HUDCO, Indigo Paints, Inox Wind, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Metropolis Healthcare, MOIL, Nazara Technologies, NHPC, Power Finance Corporation, Puravankara, RateGain Travel Technologies, Shree Renuka Sugars etc

On the technical front, 17,420 and 17,650 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 38,500 and 39,200 are immediate support and resistance respectively.

8:40 am: Rupee update

The rupee declined by 10 paise to close at 74.94 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India kept key policy rates unchanged and said it will continue with the accommodative stance.

The RBI kept the benchmark lending rate unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4 per cent. The Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,732.58 crore on February 10, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,727.23 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down 169 points at 17,428.

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down 169 points at 17,428.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

Tata Steel was the top Sensex gainer, rising 2.11 per cent, followed by Infosys, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Maruti, Nestle, Ultratech Cement and RIL were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 1.64%. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 74 points and 13 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, banking , IT and metal stocks led the gains today with their BSE indices ending 474 points, 353 points and 278 points, respectively.