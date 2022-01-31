Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 600 pts, Nifty above 17,300; Tech Mahindra gains 5%

Indian equity market lost three per cent for the second straight week in tandem with global selloff after the US Federal Reserve signalled policy tightening from March.

The benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 1,836.95 points, or 3.11 per cent, to 57,200 on January 28 against 59037.18 on January 21. Likewise, the 50-share NSE Nifty index retreated 515.20 points, or nearly 3 per cent, to 17,101.95 during the same period.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

9:25 am: Parliament session to begin from today; Economic Survey to be out

The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin from today with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall. The President will address both the Houses today at 11 am.

The Lok Sabha will sit for business half an hour after the President’s Address. The Economic Survey 2021-22 will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha today, and she will present the Budget 2022 on February 1 at 11 am.

9:16 am: Market Opening

Indian benchmark indices opened sharply higher on Monday. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 645 points higher at 57,845.91, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 199 points to 17,301.05.

Wipro was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra.

L&T was the only loser on Sensex.

9:00 am: Earnings today

Shares of Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF, Bharat Petroleum, UPL, Hindustan Petroleum, Vinati Organics, Navin Flourine International, Ajanta Pharma, KPIT Technologies, UCO Bank, Exide Industries, KEC International and Poly Medicure will be in focus as these firms will announce their Q3 earnings today.

8:45 am: Global updates

Wall Street surged on Friday, notching its best day so far in 2022 after another zigzag session, ending a tumultuous week marked by mixed corporate earnings, geopolitical turmoil and an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 564.69 points, or 1.65%, to 34,725.47, the S&P 500 gained 105.34 points, or 2.43%, to 4,431.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 417.79 points, or 3.13%, to 13,770.57.

In Asia, Nikkei Weighted index was up 0.99 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.80 per cent higher. Shanghai Composite was down 0.97 per cent.

8:40 am: Rupee closes almost flat at 75.07

The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak to close 2 paise higher at 75.07 against the U.S. dollar on Friday amid expectation of better dollar inflows from upcoming IPOs.

However, the rebound in the rupee was restricted amid weakness in domestic equities, analysts said.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,045.34 crore on January 28, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,358.67 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Overseas investors withdrew a whopping Rs 28,243 crore from Indian equities in the month of January so far as the US Federal Reserve indicated towards an interest rate hike.

The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out Rs 28,243 crore from equities between January 3-28, according to the depositories data.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a positive note as SGX Nifty was up 149.25 points to 17,266.80 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

Benchmark indices ended lower after trading with massive gains during the majority of session on Friday. Sensex crashed 884 points from the day's peak to close Friday's highly volatile session 77 points lower at 57,200. The late sell-off was triggered mainly in banking and auto shares.

Starting off on a high note, Sensex rallied to trade briefly above the key 58,000-level in afternoon trade, before plunging to a low of 57,119.28. The index finally closed 76.71 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 57,200.23 amid highly volatile trade.

Nifty too moved between gains and losses before closing 8.20 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 17,101.95. Maruti, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI - were the top Sensex losers falling up to 3 per cent.