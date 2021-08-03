Stock Market Updates: Sensex hits fresh record high, Nifty nears 16k; Titan zooms 4%

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 300 points to touch record intra-day high of 53,335.60 on Tuesday. At 10:57 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 371 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 53,321.79, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 92.8 points or 0.58 per cent to 15,978.00.

The Nifty FMCG index climbed 0.98%, while Nifty Pharma index rose 0.83%.

Indian benchmark indices opened higher with Nifty above 15,900. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 238 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 53,188.72, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 47 points or 0.30 per cent to 15,932.55.

Asian Paints and HDFC were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Power Grid, Titan, Tech Mahindra and Ultra Tech Cement.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto and HCL Tech were among the losers.

On Monday, the benchmark indices ended higher amid a positive trend in global equities. Sensex closed 363 points higher at 52,950 and Nifty surged 122 points to 15,885.