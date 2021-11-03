Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, slip into red; SBI in focus

Benchmark indices were trading lower in the afternoon trade today. At 12:28 hours, Sensex was down 88.6 points to 59,940.45 and Nifty was at 17,877.90, down 11 points.

IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma were among the top losers.

L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 4 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, HCL Tech and Infosys.

Out of 30 shares, 17 were trading in the red.

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) hit a record high ahead of the public sector lender's Q2 earnings today. SBI stock reached an all-time high of Rs 528.25 in early trade against the previous close of Rs 521.70 on the BSE. The stock opened higher at Rs 524.90.

Indian equity market ended lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank amid a muted trend in global markets.

Sensex closed 109.40 points or 0.18 per cent lower at 60,029.06. Nifty lost 40.70 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,888.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 244 crore on November 2, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 6 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.