Stock Market Updates: Sensex zooms over 300 points, Nifty nears 17,800; IndusInd Bank gains 7%

Benchmark indices were trading higher in the afternoon trade today. At 12:28 hours, Sensex was up over 343.6 points to 59,650.53 and Nifty surged 122 points to 17,793.85.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 7 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, DRL and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, M&M and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

Out of 30 shares, 23 were trading in the green.

On October 28, the shares of IndusInd Bank rose to a fresh 52-week high after the private sector lender reported a 73 per cent rise in its net profit for the quarter ended September. The shares zoomed 9.4 per cent to a fresh high of Rs 1241.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Private sector IndusInd Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 2,800 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

Benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight session on Friday amid negative global cues. Sensex plunged 677.77 points or 1.13 per cent to close at 59,306.93.

Nifty fell 185.60 points or 1.04 per cent to 17,671.65. Tech Mahindra was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.53 per cent, followed by NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,142 crore on October 29, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,342 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.