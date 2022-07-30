Weekly rundown: Jai Kisan, PriceLabs bag investor dollars in muted funding week

Mumbai-based Jai Kisan raised $50 million in a combination of equity and debt in the first close of its ongoing Series B round. New investors GMO Venture Partners, Yara Growth Ventures and DG Daiwa Ventures, existing investors Blume, Arkam Ventures, Mirae Asset, Snow Leopard Ventures, and others, invested in the funding. Northern Arc, Alteria and MAS Financial contributed to the debt raise. The company said it will use the proceeds of the fundraise to expand its product suite and enhance the customer journey.

PriceLabs, a provider of dynamic pricing and revenue management solutions for the short-term rental industry, announced a $30 million minority growth investment from Summit Partners. This is the first financing for the company. The funding will help the profitable business to expand its global teams. Founded in 2014, the company offers AI and analytical tools to owners and managers of vacation homes and short-term rentals. Today, PriceLabs powers over 150,000 listings in more than 100 countries.

ChattyBao, a WhatsApp-based e-commerce platform for local businesses, bagged seed funding of over $5 million from Vertex Ventures South East Asia & India and Info Edge Ventures. 7Square Ventures and a number of angel investors too participated in the round. The company connects users with local businesses and helps them shop and transact over WhatsApp.

Flipkart-owned digital payments platform PhonePe acquired OSLabs, a mobile platform that enables content and app discovery for users and app developers. The acquisition was announced after reaching an “amicable settlement” with the company's majority shareholder Affle Global Pte Ltd (AGPL). As per the agreement, PhonePe will acquire Affle Global’s entire stake in OSLabs at a premium, the company said without providing details of the transaction.

Bengaluru-based AI and robotics foundation ARTPARK announced a $100 million venture fund to back early and growth-stage AI and robotics firms. The not-for-profit foundation set up in 2020 aims to back 10-15 AI and robotics firms developing solutions for the education, mobility, and healthcare sectors.