Zerodha introduces Sticky Order Window, Leverage Indicator on Kite app; check out what they are

Popular online brokerage Zerodha has introduced two new features -- Sticky Order Window and Leverage Indicator -- on its stock trading app Kite.

With the help of Sticky Order Window, the order window, will remain open making it easy for users to place multiple orders with the same input. This saves users from doing the same process again, and help over quantity freeze limits.

On the other hand, with the Leverage indicator, users will be able to see the amount of leverage they're getting for a particular trade while trading equity stocks.

"Normally after you place an order, the order window closes. With the Sticky order window, the order window remains open, making it easy to place multiple orders with the same input with just one click, rather than doing it all over again. This helps overcome qty freeze limits," the company tweeted.

Recently, Zerodha had introduced the company's new 'alert' feature to help solve the problem of unclaimed money. Most people miss adding nominees to their Demat accounts, partly because adding a nominee was an offline process. This leads to issues in the case of unforeseen events. With Zerodha, one can now add up to three nominees online and are alerted if the account is dormant.

As per the company, the nomination covers users' all kinds of investments, including stocks, mutual funds and bonds. Zerodha says users can add single or multiple nominees to their trading and Demat account, completely online.

