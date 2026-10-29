Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green, Adani Power: Why Adani stocks are rising today 

The deal will enable Adani to expand its presence in energy storage and related infrastructure at a time when disruptions to global supplies are enhancing the value of facilities used to store and trade energy commodities.

Positive momentum in the stock market also led to a rally in the Adani stocks. Sensex rose 849 pts to 74,093 and Nifty was up 243 pts at 22941 in the afternoon session today.

Meawnhile, Adani Enterprises shares gained 5.25% to Rs 2612.60. Market capitalisation of the Adani Group's flagship firm rose to Rs 3.53 lakh crore. The firm announced its Q2 earnings on Wednesday.

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Brokerages said Q2 results were better than Street estimates. Cantor Fitzgerald, Jefferies, MOFSL and IIFL retained their 'Buy' or 'Overweight' ratings on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assigned an 'Overweight' call with a target of Rs 3,254. IIFL has 'Buy' and a target of Rs 3,282 on Adani Enterprises. MOFSL has a target price of Rs 3350 on the Adani Enterprises stock.



Shares of Adani Ports too gained 6.33% to Rs 1870.30 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1759. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.30 lakh crore.

Post Q2 earnings, brokerage Macquarie maintained its 'Outperform' rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of Rs 2,100.

Jefferies also maintained its 'Buy' rating and raised its target price to Rs 2,180 from Rs 2,160 earlier.

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JP Morgan reiterated its 'Overweight' call on Adani Ports and raised its price target to Rs 2,076 from Rs 2,000 earlier, citing higher EBITDA estimates.

Nuvama Institutional Equities also noted that Adani Ports reported a decent Q2 print. It estimates the company will clock a revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent, 15 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29. The brokerage has a December 2027 target price of Rs 2,170, up from Rs 2,000 earlier. It retained its 'Buy' rating.

Other gainers in the Adani pack were Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions.

Adani Green Energy shares rose 3% to Rs 1312.20 against the previous close of Rs 1273. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.15 lakh crore.

Adani Energy Solutions climbed 5% to Rs 1355. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

Adani Power and Adani Total Gas shares too gained in the afternoon session.

Adani Power stock rose 4% to Rs 192.75 against the previous close of Rs 184.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.69 lakh crore. Adani Total Gas shares too gained 3% to Rs 549.50 today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 60,203 crore.