Adani Enterprises, Adani Total, Adani Green, Adani Energy, AWL Agri shares in focus today; here's why

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Adani Group firms share price

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd closed 0.10% lower at Rs 2987 on Tuesday. Market cap of the Adani Group's flagship firm stood at Rs 4.04 lakh crore.

Adani Total Gas shares ended 2% lower at Rs 626.15. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 68,864 crore.

AWL Agri Business stock ended 0.22% lower at Rs 183.10. Market cap of the firm was at Rs 23,797 crore.

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Adani Green Energy shares were flat at Rs 1303.60 and Adani Energy Solutions stood at Rs 1392 at close on Tuesday.

What comprised Adjudication proceedings

According to the order, the proceedings concerned alleged lapses involving the non-disclosure of certain related-party transactions. The matter also covered instances in which audit or limited review reports had been signed by audit firms that did not possess a valid peer review certificate at the time.

According to the settlement order, the proceedings involved several alleged regulatory lapses concerning the Adani group companies.

In the case of Adani Enterprises, the allegations related to the non-disclosure of certain related-party transactions in its annual report. The company was also proceeded against over audit and limited-review reports that were allegedly signed by audit firms that did not have valid Peer Review Certificates.

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Adani Total Gas, AWL Agri Business and Adani Green Energy faced proceedings over audit or limited-review reports allegedly signed by an audit firm that did not hold a valid Peer Review Certificate. Adani Energy Solutions faced a similar allegation in connection with its limited-review report for the quarter ended June 2015.

The companies opted to settle the proceedings without admitting or denying the findings of fact or conclusions of law.

The revised settlement terms were recommended by SEBI’s High Powered Advisory Committee in June 2026 and subsequently approved by the regulator’s Panel of Whole Time Members in August. The companies informed SEBI on September 5 that they had remitted the settlement amounts, following which the regulator confirmed receipt of the payments.

With the settlement terms approved and the stipulated amounts received, SEBI on September 22 disposed of the adjudication proceedings against the companies.