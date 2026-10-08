Adani Green, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Total: Why Adani stocks are falling today

Adani Energy Solutions shares were down 6% to Rs 1241.30 in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 1.52 lakh crore. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone too slipped 4% to Rs 1677.55 in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 3.87 lakh crore.

Another Adani group stock Adani Total Gas was down 3% to Rs 564.15 today against the previous close of Rs 582.20. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 62,298 crore.

Advertisement

The correction in the Adani Group shares comes as stock market crashed today. Sensex plunged 790 pts to 71,848 and Nifty lost 273 pts to 22,327.

As investors from these companies count losses amid the market crash today, here's a look at the recent price targets Jefferies assigned to the Adani Group firms.

Share price targets

Adani Energy Solutions

Global investment bank Jefferies has assigned a 'Buy' rating on Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) with a 12-month target price of Rs 2,060. The price target implies a 66% upside from the current market price of Rs 1241. The brokerage highlighted AESL's 2.5 GW round-the-clock (RTC) power supply agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) for 25 years.

Advertisement

Adani Enterprises stock

Jefferies maintains a Buy rating on Adani Enterprises with a target price of Rs 3,830 per share (and a bull-case target of Rs 4,700). According to Jefferies, the firm is approaching a potential earnings inflection phase, with its Airports business expected to benefit from the ramp-up of Navi Mumbai International Airport, higher non-aeronautical revenues and growing city-side development opportunities. At the same time, the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is opening up significant growth prospects for Adani ConneX, while recent fund-raising initiatives have strengthened AEL’s ability to finance its next phase of expansion.

Adani Green Energy

Jefferies has a 'Buy' ratings on Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL). Jefferies said the Adani Green Energy management remained confident of adding 5 GW capacity in FY27E. The company is aligning capacity addition timelines with transmission infrastructure to mitigate curtailment risk, it said.

"Plans to ramp up Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity from 3.6 GWh currently to 10 GWh+ by FY27E remain on track. Capacity tie-up with Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) caps merchant upside, though improves earnings predictability," Jefferies said as it suggested a target of Rs 1,695 on the stock.

Adani Power

The stock of the Adani Group is set to reach the Rs 270 mark in a year, says Jefferies.

Advertisement

Adani Power management reiterated its target of expanding capacity by 2.5 times to 45 GW by FY32. It said 56 per cent of the upcoming 23.7 GW capacity by Adani Power is already locked in under long-term PPAs and the aim is to tie up 100 per cent, which lowers the risk profile further.

"We believe Adani Power (APL) should see 22 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY26-30E and turn FCF positive by FY30E from negative levels currently. Buy," Jefferies said.

Adani Ports

Jefferies assigned a price target of Rs 2160 to India's largest port operator. Jefferies said Adani Ports’ (ADSEZ) remained confident of achieving its 1 bnt cargo target by 2030, driven by organic growth in domestic ports and ramp up at its international ports. Integrating technology into its strong port infrastructure is a focus area. Logistics is a growth enabler for ports as well. Balance sheet remains strong with potential to turn net cash by FY31E, indicating room for growth capex, it said.