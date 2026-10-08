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Adani Green, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Total: Why Adani stocks are falling today

Adani Green, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Total: Why Adani stocks are falling today

Adani Green Energy stock saw the maximum loss, falling 9.16% to Rs 1212 against the previous close of Rs 1341. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.01 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 12:58 PM IST
Adani Green, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Total: Why Adani stocks are falling todayGlobal investment bank Jefferies has assigned a 'Buy' rating on Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) with a 12-month target price of Rs 2,060.

Shares of Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports and Adani Energy Solutions slipped up to 9% in the afternoon session today in line with the sudden crash in the broader market. Adani Green Energy stock saw the maximum loss, falling 9.16% to Rs 1212 against the previous close of Rs 1341. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.01 lakh crore.

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On similar lines, Adani Enterprises shares slipped 7% to Rs 2566 against the previous close of Rs 2744. Market cap of the Adani Group's flagship firm fell to Rs 3.47 lakh crore. Adani Power shares too plunged 5.6% to Rs 185.60 against the previous close of Rs 196.60. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.57 lakh crore.

Adani Energy Solutions shares were down 6% to Rs 1241.30 in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 1.52 lakh crore. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone too slipped 4% to Rs 1677.55 in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 3.87 lakh crore.

Another Adani group stock Adani Total Gas was down 3% to Rs 564.15 today against the previous close of Rs 582.20. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 62,298 crore.

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The correction in the Adani Group shares comes as stock market crashed today. Sensex plunged 790 pts to 71,848 and Nifty lost 273 pts to 22,327.

As investors from these companies count losses amid the market crash today, here's a look at the  recent price targets Jefferies assigned to the Adani Group firms.

Share price targets 

Adani Energy Solutions 

Global investment bank Jefferies has assigned a 'Buy' rating on Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) with a 12-month target price of Rs 2,060. The price target implies a 66% upside from the current market price of Rs 1241. The brokerage highlighted AESL's 2.5 GW round-the-clock (RTC) power supply agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) for 25 years.

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Adani Enterprises stock 

Jefferies maintains a Buy rating on Adani Enterprises with a target price of Rs 3,830 per share (and a bull-case target of Rs 4,700). According to Jefferies, the firm is approaching a potential earnings inflection phase, with its Airports business expected to benefit from the ramp-up of Navi Mumbai International Airport, higher non-aeronautical revenues and growing city-side development opportunities. At the same time, the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is opening up significant growth prospects for Adani ConneX, while recent fund-raising initiatives have strengthened AEL’s ability to finance its next phase of expansion.

Adani Green Energy

Jefferies has a 'Buy' ratings on Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL). Jefferies said the Adani Green Energy management remained confident of adding 5 GW capacity in FY27E. The company is aligning capacity addition timelines with transmission infrastructure to mitigate curtailment risk, it said.

"Plans to ramp up Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity from 3.6 GWh currently to 10 GWh+ by FY27E remain on track. Capacity tie-up with Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) caps merchant upside, though improves earnings predictability," Jefferies said as it suggested a target of Rs 1,695 on the stock.

Adani Power 

The stock of the Adani Group is set to reach the Rs 270 mark in a year, says Jefferies.

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Adani Power management reiterated its target of expanding capacity by 2.5 times to 45 GW by FY32. It said 56 per cent of the upcoming 23.7 GW capacity by Adani Power is already locked in under long-term PPAs and the aim is to tie up 100 per cent, which lowers the risk profile further.

"We believe Adani Power (APL) should see 22 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY26-30E and turn FCF positive by FY30E from negative levels currently. Buy," Jefferies said.

Adani Ports

Jefferies assigned a price target of Rs 2160 to India's largest port operator. Jefferies said Adani Ports’ (ADSEZ) remained confident of achieving its 1 bnt cargo target by 2030, driven by organic growth in domestic ports and ramp up at its international ports. Integrating technology into its strong port infrastructure is a focus area. Logistics is a growth enabler for ports as well. Balance sheet remains strong with potential to turn net cash by FY31E, indicating room for growth capex, it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 12:57 PM IST
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