AI stocks among world's most valuable asset; top giants hold over $15 trillion mcap

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to remain Wall Street’s most powerful growth narrative, with companies like Nvidia witnessing a meteoric rise in the last few months. The chipmaker, with a market capitalization around 5 trillion, below has become the most valued company in the world and most valued asset after gold, which is valued close to $28 trillion.

With rising stock prices, market participants have been hooked to some fear around the category, when looking at semiconductor, software and other plays. Many companies suddenly tout AI product roadmaps with global majors like Apple, Microsoft, and Google-parent Alphabet following Nvidia. The trio has a total market capitalization of more than $11.33 trillion.

World two largest economies- the US and China- are heavily inclined towards investing in AI development. The recent meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping also underscored the same. The AI landscape is changing rapidly with a large amount of inflows coming in from both economies.

AI stocks have delivered massive gains, with NVIDIA alone up over 100 per cent in the last six months, and global AI market spending is expected to cross $300 billion in 2026, said Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance. In the short term, demand for AI chips, cloud capacity, and enterprise tools is fueling strong earnings and investor optimism, he said.

"Over the long run, AI could add over $15 trillion to global GDP by 2030, but valuations are already pricing in a lot of that growth. As more players enter the field and regulations evolve, we could see more volatility. The outlook is strong, but it’s no longer a free ride," Shah added.

The global tech behemoths are all making huge investments to build up their AI computing capabilities. The companies insist that the capital allocation will be justified by increasing adoption of AI tools and applications by customers across the globe. But the secular rise warrants some caution.

The trillion-dollar entities are dominating the cloud-AI ecosystem, with their combined market value crossing $11 trillion, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS. Investors are treating AI as the new electricity—powering productivity, automation, and digital transformation across sectors. Valuations are running well ahead of current profits, he cautioned.