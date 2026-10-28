Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
trending stocks
Anand Rathi Wealth, Cohance Life, Whirlpool: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, targets & stop loss

Anand Rathi Wealth, Cohance Life, Whirlpool: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, targets & stop loss

ANANDRATHI2,259.00(1.30%)

An analyst from Axis Direct said that Anand Rathi Wealth is in a strong uptrend, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms formations indicating a sustained uptrend. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 9:00 AM IST
Anand Rathi Wealth, Cohance Life, Whirlpool: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, targets & stop lossWhirlpool of India successfully recaptured its SMAs, following a strong price recovery in the ongoing week, marking a significant technical turnaround, said analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat following a choppy trading session amid elevated crude oil prices and sense of caution ahead of US Fed's policy and mid-term elections. The BSE Sensex shed only 8.08 points, or 0.01 per cent, to end at 73,598.67, while NSE's Nifty50 fell merely 3.45 points, or 0.02 per cent, to settle at 22,749.75 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Anand Rathi Wealth, Cohance Lifesciences (formerly known as Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Whirlpool of India Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vaishnavi Jagtap, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Axis Direct has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:

Whirlpool of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 910-970 | Stop Loss: Rs 785
Whirlpool of India successfully recaptured its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, following a strong price recovery in the ongoing week, marking a significant technical turnaround across multiple timeframes. The stock decisively breached a 5–6-week downward-sloping trendline on a intraday basis, supported by a substantial surge in trading volumes that highlights increased market participation. On the momentum front, a positive divergence in the weekly RSI points to emerging strength at lower levels. Both daily and weekly RSIs remain comfortably positioned in positive territory, reinforcing the bullish trajectory of the rally. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 910-970, and its downside support zone is the Rs 800-773 level.

Advertisement


Anand Rathi Wealth | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,320-2,355 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,210
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd is in a strong uptrend, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms formations indicating a sustained uptrend. With the current close, the stock has surpassed its multiple resistance zone of Rs 2,230-2,240 levels on a closing basis, indicating bullish sentiments. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend.  The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 2,320-2,355, and its downside support zone is the Rs 2,222-2,200 level.

Advertisement


Cohance Lifesciences | Buy | Target Price: Rs 510-555 | Stop Loss: Rs 455
Cohance has been consolidating for the past six weeks; however, the current session's upmove allowed it to surpass the multiple resistance zone of Rs 474 on a closing basis. Huge volumes on this breakout indicate increased participation. The daily Bollinger band buy signal indicates increased momentum. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.  Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 510-555 , and its downside support zone is the Rs 460-450 level.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 9:00 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more