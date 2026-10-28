Anand Rathi Wealth, Cohance Life, Whirlpool: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, targets & stop loss

Whirlpool of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 910-970 | Stop Loss: Rs 785

Whirlpool of India successfully recaptured its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, following a strong price recovery in the ongoing week, marking a significant technical turnaround across multiple timeframes. The stock decisively breached a 5–6-week downward-sloping trendline on a intraday basis, supported by a substantial surge in trading volumes that highlights increased market participation. On the momentum front, a positive divergence in the weekly RSI points to emerging strength at lower levels. Both daily and weekly RSIs remain comfortably positioned in positive territory, reinforcing the bullish trajectory of the rally. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 910-970, and its downside support zone is the Rs 800-773 level.

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Anand Rathi Wealth | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,320-2,355 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,210

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd is in a strong uptrend, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms formations indicating a sustained uptrend. With the current close, the stock has surpassed its multiple resistance zone of Rs 2,230-2,240 levels on a closing basis, indicating bullish sentiments. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 2,320-2,355, and its downside support zone is the Rs 2,222-2,200 level.

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Cohance Lifesciences | Buy | Target Price: Rs 510-555 | Stop Loss: Rs 455

Cohance has been consolidating for the past six weeks; however, the current session's upmove allowed it to surpass the multiple resistance zone of Rs 474 on a closing basis. Huge volumes on this breakout indicate increased participation. The daily Bollinger band buy signal indicates increased momentum. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 510-555 , and its downside support zone is the Rs 460-450 level.