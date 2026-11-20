The decline followed a volatile Nasdaq debut, when Anthropic surged as much as 39% above its $83 IPO price before closing 17% higher.

Why are AI stocks falling?

Anthropic's weakness coincided with widespread selling across major technology companies, suggesting investors are becoming increasingly cautious about the AI sector.

Nvidia and Meta Platforms declined more than 3% each in premarket trading, while Amazon and Microsoft lost over 2%. Semiconductor companies faced heavier selling, with AMD and Sandisk falling more than 6% and Intel declining over 4%.

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The broader weakness reflects concerns that enormous investments in AI infrastructure may take longer than anticipated to generate sustainable profits.

Investors are increasingly questioning whether spending on data centres, advanced chips and AI development can translate into earnings sufficient to justify elevated stock valuations.

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Is Anthropic's valuation too expensive?

Despite the correction, Anthropic remains among the world's most valuable companies.

At approximately $88.25 per share, its fully diluted valuation stood near $1.6 trillion, while its market capitalisation based on outstanding shares was around $1.2 trillion.

The company trades at roughly 40 times its trailing 12-month sales, indicating that investors are pricing in several years of exceptional growth.

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"We favor patience on Anthropic and recommend evaluating the company as it reports public results," said Kaush Amin, head of private market investing at US Bank Asset Management.

He cautioned that the current valuation "assumes years of rapid growth."

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Record IPO fails to restore confidence

Anthropic raised $93.5 billion through its IPO after underwriters exercised their over-allotment option, surpassing SpaceX's $85.7 billion offering.

Including a concurrent private placement, the total raised by Anthropic and its co-founders reached $119.5 billion.

However, the record fundraising has failed to reverse the broader decline in AI-related stocks.

Retail investors traded approximately $772 million worth of Anthropic shares on Thursday, the highest debut-day trading activity for an IPO recorded by Vanda Research since 2012.

What could happen next?

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Analysts expect volatility to persist as investors reassess AI valuations and competitive pressures.

Apple's reported development of an autonomous AI agent could intensify competition with Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta.

However, index-related buying may provide support. London-based Intropic estimates that index-tracking funds could purchase shares equivalent to as much as 30% of Anthropic's shares by year-end.

Attention is also shifting towards OpenAI's potential IPO in 2027, which could provide another major test of investor appetite for AI stocks.

For now, Anthropic's turbulent debut highlights a changing market narrative: investors increasingly want evidence of sustainable profitability rather than promises of future AI-driven growth.

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