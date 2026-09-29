Azad Engineering shares surge 7%; buy stock, says Goldman Sachs | Target price

Azad Engineering rose 7.07 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,918.95 on BSE. The stock is up 76.73 per cent year-to-date.

Goldman Sachs said the facilities are particularly relevant given gas-turbine expansion remained one of Azad's key medium-term growth drivers. The global investment bank said the company continued to move up the value chain from a component supplier toward a broader platform partner and its sizable order book provides multi-year revenue visibility.

The product qualifications offer incremental optionality beyond the existing base, Goldman Sachs said as it suggested a 12-month target of Rs 3,315 per share on Azad Engineering .

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"We see this development as supportive of our thesis around a multi year ramp up in Azad's energy business, led by strong gas turbine demand. The two facilities take Azad's dedicated facility count to six since listing, following the commissioning of its fourth dedicated facility for Baker Hughes in Apr-26," Goldman Sachs noted.

The foreign brokerage said the development further deepened Azad's relationship with GE Vernova and adds customer-specific capacity to support the expected ramp-up in gas turbine component demand.

The facilities form part of Azad's broader 94,900 square metre Phase-1 expansion at Tunikibollaram, compared with 20,000 square metre of legacy facilities.

"Phase 2 envisages a further 67,300 square metre of capacity, with the management earlier indicating that construction would commence after completion of Phase 1. We also see the development as supportive of Azad's broader move up the value chain from a component supplier to a platform integrator," Goldman Sachs said.