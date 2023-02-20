Bharat Dynamics, Garden Reach shares to go ex-dividend today; Tata Steel board to consider NCD issue

A total of nine stocks including Bharat Dynamics, ESAB India, Galaxy Surfactants and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers will turn ex-dividend today. Parsvnath Developers will report its quarterly earnings today. Besides, Tata Steel and Dilip Buildcon have board meetings today.

The Tata Steel board will meet today to consider and approve the issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, within the limits approved by the board of directors of the company at its meetings held on August 13, 2018 and April 24, 2020.

The board of Dilip Buildcon will consider and discuss general corporate matters today. It will also discuss matters with the permission of the Chair and consent of the majority of the directors of the company.

Bharat Dynamics shares would turn ex-dividend today. Bharat Dynamics had announced an interim dividend of Rs 8.15 per share. The record date for the same is today, February 20. The dividend will be paid on March 13.

ESAB India shares would turn ex-dividend today. ESAB India had announced an interim dividend of Rs 28 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 10.

Galaxy Surfactants shares would turn ex-dividend today. Galaxy Surfactants had announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 13.

In the case of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, the stock would turn ex-dividend today. Galaxy Surfactants had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 12.

AK Capital Services, (Rs 6 per share dividend), KPI Green Energy (Re 0.20 per share), TD Power Systems (Re 0.50 per share), UNO Minda (Re 0.50 per share) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (Re 0.50 per share) are other stocks that would turn ex-dividend today.

Also read: Sensex, Nifty: Bank deposits growth, FII trends, US data. Factors to watch this week

Also read: SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, RIL: MFs upped stakes in 9 of top 10 holdings in January. Should you buy?