BHEL, Coforge, JSW Infra, Meesho among top funda-stock picks; check price targets & more

Coforge | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,700

Coforge Ltd continues to maintain a positive medium-term structure, with the stock forming higher highs and higher lows from the March low near Rs 1,080. The stock is respecting a rising trendline, which has acted as dynamic support during multiple corrections. The recent pullback also found support near this trendline. The broader setup resembles a rising channel/bullish ascending structure, with price currently attempting to regain the upper part of the recent consolidation. A decisive close above Rs 1,900, followed by a breakout above Rs 2,020 with strong volume, can trigger the next leg of the upmove. We recommend to 'buy' Coforge between the range Rs 1,845-1,855 for the target of Rs 2,100 with a stop loss of Rs 1,700 in the short term.



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Great Eastern Shipping Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,725 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,450

GE Shipping has shifted into a positive medium-term trend, forming higher highs and higher lows after taking support near the Rs 1,250–1,300 zone. The recent structure resembles a bullish rounding/recovery formation, with the stock gradually moving higher after a prolonged consolidation. The Rs 1,550–1,570 zone is now being tested. Price has shown a strong recovery from the Rs 1,280 area and is now trading near Rs 1,560, indicating sustained buying interest. Rs 1,580–1,600 is the immediate hurdle. This zone has witnessed previous selling pressure. A decisive close above Rs 1,600 with would confirm a breakout and strengthen the bullish setup. We recommend to 'buy' GE Shipping between the range Rs 1,550-1560 for the target of Rs 1,725 with a stop loss of Rs 1,450 in the short term.



ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,745 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,510

ICICI Lombard GIC has been in a medium-term downtrend, but the recent price action shows a sharp recovery from the Rs 1,430–1,450 zone. After forming a short-term base near the recent low, the stock has started forming higher lows and higher highs, indicating improving buying interest. It has moved back above the Rs 1,550–1,580 zone and is now testing the Rs 1,600, which is an important psychological resistance. Price has reclaimed the short-term moving averages, which is a positive development. However, the 200-DMA around Rs 1,767 is still well above the current price and remains a major overhead resistance. A decisive breakout above ₹1,620 with strong volume can confirm further recovery towards Rs 1,680–1,700. We recommend to 'buy' ICICI Lombard between the range Rs 1590-1602 for the target of Rs 1,745 with a stop loss of Rs 1,510 in the short term.



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JSW Infrastructure | Buy | Target Price: Rs 391 | Stop Loss: Rs 338

JSW Infra has maintained a higher-high and higher-low structure after reversing from the Rs 235–240 zone. The recent consolidation is holding above the rising trendline. Rs 363–365 is the immediate breakout zone. A close above this level can trigger fresh buying. The rising trendline continues to provide dynamic support, keeping the structure positive. MACD has turned positive with the MACD line above the signal line and a positive histogram, indicating improving bullish momentum. We recommend to 'buy' JSW Infra between the range Rs 356-360 for the target of Rs 391 with a stop loss of 338 in the short term.



Meesho | Buy | Target Price: Rs 254 | Stop Loss: Rs 205

Meesho Ltd is forming a bullish ascending channel/rising trend structure. The recent consolidation near Rs 220–225 appears to be a continuation setup rather than a trend reversal. Meesho is maintaining a strong higher-high and higher-low structure, with price consistently taking support along the rising trendline. Price is trading above the short-term and medium-term moving averages, with the averages positively aligned. This supports the ongoing bullish structure. Recent recovery has seen some volume expansion. A strong volume surge during a move above Rs 235 would provide better confirmation of the breakout. Rs 230–235 is the immediate hurdle. A sustained close above this zone can trigger fresh momentum. We recommend to 'buy' Meesho between the range for the target of Rs 254 with a stop loss of Rs 205 in the short term.



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Petronet LNG | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,745 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,510

Price of Petronet LNG Ltd is trading around Rs 290 and is holding above the short-term moving averages, indicating continued buying interest. It is forming a bullish ascending structure, with the recent price action showing consolidation near the upper end of the range. Rs 285–281 is the immediate support zone, backed by the rising trendline and moving-average support. Volume remains moderate during the current consolidation. A strong volume expansion above Rs 301 would provide better confirmation of the breakout. Rs 300–301 is the immediate hurdle. A sustained close above this zone can trigger fresh upward momentum. We recommend to 'buy' Petronet LNG between the range Rs 288-291 for the target of Rs 317 with a stop loss of Rs 273 in the short term.