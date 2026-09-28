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Borosil shares rise 6% amid market crash today; here's why 

Borosil shares rise 6% amid market crash today; here's why 

BOROLTD276.00(4.23%)

Borosil shares gained 6.17% to Rs 280.95 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 264.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3311.38 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 12:49 PM IST
Borosil shares rise 6% amid market crash today; here's why DGTR’s findings will lead to “a more level competitive environment” for borosilicate table and kitchen glassware business in India, the firm said. 

Shares of Borosil Ltd rose over 6% on Monday after the kitchen-glassware maker said the government was recommending anti-dumping duty on Chinese imports. Borosil shares gained 6.17% to Rs 280.95 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 264.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3311.38 crore.

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The Directorate General of Trade Remedies’ recommendations cover duty on imports for five years, the company said in an exchange filing.

DGTR’s findings will lead to “a more level competitive environment” for borosilicate table and kitchen glassware business in India, the firm said.

The trading volume of the stock was more than 166% of the three-month full-day average.

The DGTR has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods originating in or exported from China PR for a period of five (5) years from the date of the notification to be issued in this regard by the Central Government.

The aforesaid Final Findings are a positive development for the Company and are expected to support a more level competitive environment for the Company's borosilicate table and kitchen glassware business in India. Meanwhile, Sensex tanked over 1,000 points on Monday amid negative global cues.

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Borosil Limited is a leading Indian consumer products company with a legacy spanning over six decades. Originally established as a pioneer in borosilicate glassware, the company has diversified into a comprehensive lifestyle brand.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 12:49 PM IST
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