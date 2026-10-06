Dabur India shares gain 4% after strong Q2 update; India FMCG growth seen in double digits

Following the development, Dabur India shares touched a high of Rs 393.05, up 3.98% from the previous close of Rs 378.

Within the India FMCG business, the Home & Personal Care (HPC) segment is expected to record double-digit growth. Hair Oils and Shampoos are expected to deliver high-teens growth, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Oral care is expected to post mid-single-digit growth on a high base, while Home Care is expected to grow at a high-single-digit rate. Skin care is expected to register double-digit growth.

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The Healthcare business is expected to record mid-single-digit growth. OTC & Ethicals is likely to see a sequential recovery with early-teens growth, while Digestives are expected to maintain strong momentum with high-teens growth. Health supplements, however, were impacted by the transition to refreshed packaging and labels across the portfolio, resulting in a temporary drag on performance.

The Food and Beverages business is expected to grow in the mid-teens, with Foods continuing to post strong double-digit growth. Beverages are expected to recover sequentially and grow in the early teens, supported by expanded offerings across formats and price points and a favourable season.

Dabur's international business is expected to post high-teens growth in rupee terms despite severe headwinds in the Middle East. Egypt, Turkey, the US, Bangladesh and the UK each recorded strong double-digit growth in INR terms, the company said.

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On profitability, Dabur said inflationary pressures remained elevated, particularly in HPC and OTC & Ethicals, and impacted operating margins during the quarter. This was partly offset by calibrated price increases and ongoing cost-saving initiatives. Profit after tax is nevertheless expected to continue growing at a double-digit level.

The company clarified that the update is based on performance and demand trends and will be followed by detailed financial results and an earnings presentation once the board approves the Q2 FY27 results.