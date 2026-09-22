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Engineers India shares: EIL jumps 6% on Kenya greenfield refinery plant

Engineers India shares: EIL jumps 6% on Kenya greenfield refinery plant

ENGINERSIN293.05(2.73%)

To meet regional demand and process a wider crude basket, it is setting up a state-of-the-art 700,000 BPD Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical Plant in Kenya, EIL told stock exchanges.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 1:23 PM IST
Engineers India shares: EIL jumps 6% on Kenya greenfield refinery plantEIL shares: Once completed, the project will be critical in strengthening fuel production within East Africa, reducing reliance on imports, and supporting regional energy security.

Engineers India Ltd (EIL) shares climbed 6 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the company said it will execute Dangote Group's mega greenfield refinery & petrochemical plant in Kenya. The stock rose 5.94 per cent to hit  high of Rs 302.05 apiece, taking its one-year return to 44.39 per cent.

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The Dangote group is aggressively expanding its continental footprint into East Africa. To meet regional demand and process a wider crude basket, it is setting up a state-of-the-art 700,000 BPD Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical Plant in Kenya, EIL told stock exchanges.

"Believing in EIL's Engineering and Project Management excellence, the Dangote Group has once again joined hands with EIL in this endeavor and signed a Contract Agreement of value in excess of $ 450 Million to engage EIL as PMC and EPCM Consultant for this prestigious Project," EIL said in an exchange filing.

Once completed, the project will be critical in strengthening fuel production within East Africa, reducing reliance on imports, and supporting regional energy security and further playing a critical role by supplying the petroleum products to global market.

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"This Contract is a strong affirmation of the trust reposed in EIL's capabilities to deliver projects of exceptional scale and complexity. As we move into this next phase, EIL will bring its decades of experience, multidisciplinary strengths, and global execution model to support Dangote in creating one of the world's most advanced and fully integrated energy complexes," EIL said.

Engineers India had earlier partnered with the Dangote Group as the Project Management consultant (PMC) and EPCM consultant for the successfully commissioned 650,000 BPD Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex at Lekki Free Zone, and further working on its expansion to 1.4 Million barrels per day project.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 1:23 PM IST
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