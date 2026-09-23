GIFT Nifty down 45 pts; Adani shares, Hero Motors, Persistent, IRB Infra, among top stocks in focus

Quarterly results today: Companies like Annu Projects, and Winsome Yarns will release their results for the June 2026 quarter today.

Hero Motors: The auto ancillary player will make its stock market debut on Wednesday, September 23 after the company raised Rs a total of Rs 1,000 crore via its IPO, selling its shares for Rs 79-84 apiece between September 16 and September 18. The issue was overall subscribed more than 6.66 times, fetching nearly 16.26 lakh applications.

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SS Retail: The mobile and electronics player will also be listed at the bourses on Wednesday, September 23 after the company raised a total of Rs 500 crore from its primary offering between September 16 and September 18. It sold the issue for Rs 424 apiece with a lot size of 35 equity shares. The issue was overall booked solid more than 103.30 times, fetching nearly 40.98 lakh applications.

Jindal Supreme (India): The steel pipe maker will also begin its stock market journey from Wednesday, September 23 after it raised Rs 125 crore via primary route. The company sold shares of Rs 93 per share with a lot size of 161 equity shares between September 16-18. The issue saw overall bidding sold 181.07 times, fetching over 20.38 lakh applications.

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Adani Group Stocks: Market regulator SEBI has settled adjudication proceedings against five Adani Group companies (Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, AWL Agri Business, Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions) for a total Rs 1.51 crore in a matter involving allegations of related-party transaction disclosures and corporate governance issues cited in the Hindenburg Report.

Persistent Systems: The IT solutions player has secured 75.68 lakh equity shares, 61.15 per cent of Nagarro SE's outstanding share capital, through a voluntary public takeover offer. It had already acquired a 22.10 per cent stake in Nagarro under a share purchase agreement with Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH. Persistent plans to delist Nagarro from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company board of the road and toll player has granted in-principle approval and authorised the company to monetise its non-core assets through the phased development of land parcels measuring around 350 acres, out of the total 1,100 acres owned by Aryan Infrastructure Investments (AIIPL) at Taje and Pimpaloli villages in Pune district.

Aditya Infotech: The parent company of CP Plus is said to launch a QIP of Rs 1,500 crore at an indicated floor price of Rs 3,467. The company may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the Issue. Investment banks ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital are acting as advisers on the proposed transaction, a second person said.

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Allcargo Terminals: The logistics solutions player's total volumes in August 2026 stood at 65,600 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), registering a 6 percent year-on-year growth and a 5 percent increase from the previous month.

360 ONE WAM: The company board of wealth management players has approved the appointment of Aashish Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer of the company, designated as a key managerial personnel, with effect from February 15, 2027. Karan Bhagat will continue as Managing Director of the company, with no change to his existing tenure until July 26, 2030, as approved earlier.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has announced the opening of Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels in Nashik, marking the Group's first hotel in the city and further strengthening its presence in Maharashtra. The hotel is managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.