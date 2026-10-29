GIFT Nifty down 95 pts; Hero Moto, Dr Reddys, ACME Solar, Titagarh, Suzlon among top stocks in focus

Quarterly results today: Asian Paints, Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation, Ambuja Cements, ARCIL, Blue Star, CARE Ratings, Equitas SFB, Firstsource Solutions, ESAF SFB, Godrej Consumer, Horizon Industrial Parks, ICRA, IEX, Kalpataru, Laurus Labs, Milky Mist Dairy Food, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Pine Labs, Shadowfax Technologies, Suzlon Energy, Symphony, Welspun Corp and more will announce their quarterly results later today.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major reported a 4.55 per cent YoY jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,456, while revenue was up 21.2 per cent YoY to Rs 14,687 crore for the September 2026 quarter. EBITDA was up 8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,968 crore with margins improving to 13.4 per cent for the quarter.

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Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The USFDA has classified the inspection outcome for FTO-SEZ Process Unit-02 in Andhra Pradesh as voluntary action indicated and officially closed the inspection. The US health regulator had conducted a pre-approval inspection and a good manufacturing practices inspection at the facility.

Bandhan Bank: The private lender reported a five-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 621.75 crore, while net interest income rose 14.38 per cent YoY to Rs 2,960.48 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its operating profit improved 18.78 per cent YoY to Rs 1,556.40 crore, while NPAs improved on both gross and net basis.

Fortis Healthcare: The healthcare player has acquired Suguna Hospital, a 110-bed facility in Bengaluru, for approximately Rs 277 crore. The hospital has the potential to expand its capacity to around 150 beds.

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PNB Housing Finance: The leading NBFC reported a 6.01 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 616.55 crore, while its net interest income rose 15 per cent YoY to Rs 878 crore for the second quarter of FY27. Its AUM rose 17 per cent YoY to Rs 98,210 crore, while loan book increased 19 per cent YoY to Rs 95,079 crore.

ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy player reported 113.5 per cent YoY jump in the consolidated net profit at Rs 268.66 crore, while revenue increased 89.6 per cent crore YoY to Rs 887.01 crore in the July-September 2026 period. EBITDA grew 63.6 per cent YoY to Rs 874 crore, while PAT margins expanded to 30.3 per cent for the quarter.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The railway wagon has received an additional order for 4,955 BOXNHL wagons, valued at Rs 1,716.90 crore, from the Ministry of Railways. With this addition, the total quantity of BOXNHL wagons under the order has increased to 9,994, at the same price. The total amended value of the contract, following the increase in quantity, stands at Rs 10,404.10 crore.

Meesho: The new age E-commerce player reported a net loss of Rs 132.4 crore, while revenue increased 34.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,131.6 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. Its contribution margins improved 6 per cent YoY to net merchandis value, which came in at Rs 12,911 crore, up 23 per cent YoY.

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Awfis Space Solutions: The co-working solutions player has announced the launch of new centres in Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai, adding around 1.45 lakh sq ft of premium Grade A+ space to its portfolio.