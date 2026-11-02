HDFC Bank, IHCL, Bharti Hexacom among top picks for Samvat 2083; check price targets & more 



HDFC Bank | Buy |Target Price: Rs 850 | Stop Loss: Rs 562.50

HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s largest private bank, with about 14 per cent of all bank loans, trades near decade-low valuations at 1.9 times book and 14 times earnings after a 30 per cent fall in a year, even as FY26 profit grew 10.9 per cent. Growth is back, with Q2 FY27 loans up 16.3 per cent and deposits up 18.8 per cent, largely closing the post-merger funding gap. About 70 per cent of loans are floating-rate and should reprice upward after the RBI hike, while asset quality stays pristine. Key risks are the leadership transition, NIM slipping to 3.16 per cent and continued FII selling.



Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy |Target Price: Rs 520 | Stop Loss: Rs 532

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a diversified financial group whose subsidiaries earned about Rs 5,280 crore in FY26, or 27 per cent of group profit. Growth is accelerating, with September 2026 loans up 24.7 per cent and deposits up 23.2 per cent year on year. Kotak has the highest NIM among large private banks and its benchmark-linked loans reprice quickly after the RBI hike. Asset quality is improving, capital adequacy is 22.8 per cent, and the Deutsche Bank India retail deal and a named new CEO add clarity. Key risks are a premium valuation, a weaker CASA ratio the new ECL provisioning rules.

Advertisement



Tech Mahindra | Buy |Target Price: Rs 2,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,480

Tech Mahindra Ltd, the Project Fortius turn around is delivering: EBIT margin has expanded for 12 straight quarters, from 6.1 per cent in FY24 to 14.8 per cent in Q2 FY27, and ROCE of 31.2 per cent already meets the FY27 target. Q2 FY27 profit rose 32.7 per cent on 7.2 per cent constant-currency revenue growth, ahead of most large peers, and deal wins topped $1 bn for a fourth straight quarter. Shareholder payouts are strong, with a record Rs 51 FY26 dividend, an 85 per cent free cash flow payout policy and a 1:1 bonus. Key risks are a31.5 per cent P/E against 14–22 times for peers, 33.5 per cent telecom concentration and AI-disruption fears.



Bharti Hexacom | Buy |Target Price: Rs 1,980 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,354

Bharti Hexacom Ltd is a Airtel’s operator in Rajasthan and the North East and the market leader in both circles, with revenue shares of 43.4 per cent and 57.9 per cent. EBITDA margin has expanded from 49.2 per cent in FY24 to 54.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, and Q1 net income grew 23.2 per cent. ARPU rose 5.3 per cent to Rs 259, Airtel’s prepaid plan changes add pricing headroom, and home broadband customers grew 83 per cent in a year. Net debt is only 0.2 times EBITDAaL and the FY26 dividend rose 80 per cent to Rs 18. Key risks are the overhang of TCIL’s 15 per cent stake, a P/E of about 45 times and competition from Jio and Vodafone Idea.

