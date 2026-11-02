Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
trending stocks
HDFC Bank, IHCL, Bharti Hexacom among top picks for Samvat 2083; check price targets & more 

HDFC Bank, IHCL, Bharti Hexacom among top picks for Samvat 2083; check price targets & more 

INDHOTEL811.65(0.20%)

Jainam said that Kotak Mahindra Bank has a diversified financial group whose subsidiaries earned about Rs 5,280 crore in FY26, or 27 per cent of group profit. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 3:10 PM IST
HDFC Bank, IHCL, Bharti Hexacom among top picks for Samvat 2083; check price targets & more Bharti Hexacom Ltd is a Airtel’s operator in Rajasthan and the North East and the market leader in both circles, with revenue shares of 43.4 per cent and 57.9 per cent, said Jainam.

Indian equities enter Samvat 2083 on a resilient footing, supported by improving corporate earnings, reasonable valuations and strong domestic institutional participation. Despite near-term global uncertainties and volatile foreign flows, India's structural growth story remains intact. With earnings momentum strengthening and IPOs widening investment opportunities, disciplined investors can gradually accumulate fundamentally strong businesses to navigate volatility and participate in long-term wealth creation. Here are top Diwali picks from Jainam:

Advertisement

Related Articles


Indian Hotels Company | Buy |Target Price: Rs 920 | Stop Loss: Rs 630
Indian Hotels Co Ltd, India’s largest hotel company (Tata group), with 390 operating hotels and 280 more in the pipeline across Taj, Vivanta, Ginger and other brands. Growth is accelerating: Q2FY27 revenue rose 22 per cent with occupancy at 82 per cent, and management raised FY27 revenue growth guidance to 15–17 per cent. 94 per cent of the pipeline is asset-light, management fees grew 25 per cent in Q2, and the company holds about Rs 1,500 crore of net cash with AAA ratings from ICRA and CARE. Key risks are a rich valuation (54.4 times trailing P/E), West Asia disruption and a Rs 1,874 crore rent claim on the Taj Mahal Palace.

Advertisement


HDFC Bank | Buy |Target Price: Rs 850 | Stop Loss: Rs 562.50
HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s largest private bank, with about 14 per cent of all bank loans, trades near decade-low valuations at 1.9 times book and 14 times earnings after a 30 per cent fall in a year, even as FY26 profit grew 10.9 per cent. Growth is back, with Q2 FY27 loans up 16.3 per cent and deposits up 18.8 per cent, largely closing the post-merger funding gap. About 70 per cent of loans are floating-rate and should reprice upward after the RBI hike, while asset quality stays pristine. Key risks are the leadership transition, NIM slipping to 3.16 per cent and continued FII selling.


Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy |Target Price: Rs 520 | Stop Loss: Rs 532
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a diversified financial group whose subsidiaries earned about Rs 5,280 crore in FY26, or 27 per cent of group profit. Growth is accelerating, with September 2026 loans up 24.7 per cent and deposits up 23.2 per cent year on year. Kotak has the highest NIM among large private banks and its benchmark-linked loans reprice quickly after the RBI hike. Asset quality is improving, capital adequacy is 22.8 per cent, and the Deutsche Bank India retail deal and a named new CEO add clarity. Key risks are a premium valuation, a weaker CASA ratio the new ECL provisioning rules.

Advertisement


Tech Mahindra | Buy |Target Price: Rs 2,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,480
Tech Mahindra Ltd, the Project Fortius turn around is delivering: EBIT margin has expanded for 12 straight quarters, from 6.1 per cent in FY24 to 14.8 per cent in Q2 FY27, and ROCE of 31.2 per cent  already meets the FY27 target. Q2 FY27 profit rose 32.7 per cent on 7.2 per cent constant-currency revenue growth, ahead of most large peers, and deal wins topped $1 bn for a fourth straight quarter. Shareholder payouts are strong, with a record Rs 51 FY26 dividend, an 85 per cent free cash flow payout policy and a 1:1 bonus. Key risks are a31.5 per cent P/E against 14–22 times for peers, 33.5 per cent  telecom concentration and AI-disruption fears.


Bharti Hexacom | Buy |Target Price: Rs 1,980 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,354
Bharti Hexacom Ltd is a Airtel’s operator in Rajasthan and the North East and the market leader in both circles, with revenue shares of 43.4 per cent and 57.9 per cent. EBITDA margin has expanded from 49.2 per cent in FY24 to 54.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, and Q1 net income grew 23.2 per cent. ARPU rose 5.3 per cent to Rs 259, Airtel’s prepaid plan changes add pricing headroom, and home broadband customers grew 83 per cent in a year. Net debt is only 0.2 times EBITDAaL and the FY26 dividend rose 80 per cent to Rs 18. Key risks are the overhang of TCIL’s 15 per cent stake, a P/E of about 45 times and competition from Jio and Vodafone Idea. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more