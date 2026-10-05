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HDFC Bank share price falls despite new MD & CEO; expert says avoid fresh buying, more pain left

HDFC Bank share price falls despite new MD & CEO; expert says avoid fresh buying, more pain left

HDFCBANK704.05(2.38%)

HDFC Bank share price fell up to 2.5% despite a new MD & CEO announcement. Market expert Nilesh sees short-term weakness but remains positive for long-term investors.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 3:36 PM IST
HDFC Bank share price falls despite new MD & CEO; expert says avoid fresh buying, more pain leftMarket expert Nilesh said the stock remains in a clear downtrend and is best avoided for short-term trades.

HDFC Bank’s weakness is emerging as a bigger concern for the broader banking pack, with the lender slipping roughly 2.5 per cent to Rs 702 despite a fresh leadership announcement and positive business updates. The sharp reaction suggests investors remain unconvinced that near-term triggers are enough to reverse the stock’s persistent underperformance, especially at a time when private banks are struggling to hold their gains in a volatile market.

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Leadership cue fails to change mood
The immediate market takeaway was stark: even the announcement of a new MD and CEO taking over soon did little to arrest selling pressure in the stock. Instead of inspiring a rerating, the development coincided with another bout of weakness, underlining how fragile sentiment remains around India’s largest private-sector lender.

That matters beyond just one stock. HDFC Bank is a heavyweight within the banking index, and its inability to sustain rebounds has become, in the words of Nilesh Jain, VP- Head of Technical and Derivative research , Centrum Finverse , a 'major pain for the entire banking space.'

Why traders are staying away
Nilesh’s assessment was unambiguous: “We have seen a constant supply in whatever pullback in between that we have bought, which means that there is a clear downtrend in this particular counter.” In market terms, that means every recovery is being used as a selling opportunity rather than the start of a durable reversal.

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For short-term participants, his advice was to avoid fresh entries in HDFC Bank Ltd and look elsewhere within private lenders. He pointed to ICICI Bank Ltd as a better alternative, while also flagging Federal Bank for short-term trading opportunities

Heavyweight drag on banking sentiment
The caution on HDFC Bank also fits into the broader market setup discussed during the session. The benchmark indices had opened higher but failed to sustain momentum, while private banks slipped back into the red. That backdrop makes it harder for laggards to stage a meaningful comeback, particularly when technical trends remain weak.

As a bellwether financial stock, HDFC Bank’s continued softness can weigh on sector sentiment, especially when investors are already wary of supply emerging at higher levels across banking names.

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Long-term case still intact
Yet the call was not outright bearish across timeframes. Nilesh said HDFC Bank remains “a good portfolio bet” for investors with a one-year-plus horizon. His strategy, however, is selective accumulation rather than aggressive buying at current levels.

“You can buy in a staggered manner,” he said, adding that the stock could still drift to “690, 680 levels as well.” The message is clear: traders may want to stay on the sidelines, but long-term investors could use further declines to build exposure gradually in one of the sector’s most important franchises.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 3:36 PM IST
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