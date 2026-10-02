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HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Varun Beverages: Top largecap stocks to buy; check price targets & more

HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Varun Beverages: Top largecap stocks to buy; check price targets & more

HDFCBANK721.20(1.76%)

SMIFS said that HDFC Bank is trading near an important support zone around Rs 700, where the stock has shown signs of stabilization after its recent decline. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 8:37 AM IST
HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Varun Beverages: Top largecap stocks to buy; check price targets & moreTech Mahindra is holding near the lower end of its broader rising channel, indicating buying interest around the Rs 1,500–1,520 support zone, said the brokerage firm.

Indian benchmark indices continue to remain under pressure as the weakness persisted for straight tenth week. Amid the weak market sentiments, domestic brokerage firm SMIFS has suggested select largecap stocks including HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Varun Beverages to trade for decent gains in next one to two months, based on their technical parameters. Here's what it has said on these stocks:

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Tech Mahindra | Buy Range: Rs 1,500-1,520 | Target Price: Rs 1660 | Stop Loss: Rs 1460
Tech Mahindra Ltd is holding near the lower end of its broader rising channel, indicating buying interest around the Rs 1,500–1,520 support zone. It has maintained a higher-low structure within the channel, keeping the medium-term setup constructive. Price is attempting to stabilize around its key moving average support, which could provide a base for the next upward move. The stock can be bought with a sustained recovery likely to strengthen the bullish setup. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,460 (closing basis), with an upside potential towards Rs 1,660.


Varun Beverages | Buy Range: Rs 420-430 | Target Price: Rs 466 | Stop Loss: Rs 415
Varun Beverages Ltd is showing signs of stabilization near the Rs 430–420 support zone after a prolonged corrective phase, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. It has recovered from the channel support and is now consolidating around Rs 430. The recent price action suggests that selling pressure is gradually easing, while the broader structure is attempting to form a base. It can be bought with a sustained move above the recent consolidation zone likely to support further recovery. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 415, with an upside potential towards Rs 466.

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HDFC Bank | Buy Range: Rs 700-710 | Target Price: Rs 770 | Stop Loss: Rs 679
HDFC Bank Ltd is trading near an important support zone around Rs 700, where the stock has shown signs of stabilization after its recent decline. The price action indicates that the stock is attempting to form a base near the lower boundary of its broader declining channel. It is holding around its key moving average support, which could provide a platform for a recovery towards higher levels. It can be bought with a sustained recovery above the recent consolidation zone likely to improve momentum. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 679 (closing basis), with an upside potential towards Rs 770.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 2, 2026 8:37 AM IST
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