Honasa Consumer shares rise 8%; Mamaearth growth seen in high-teens in Q2

Meanwhile, the company's younger brands are expected to accelerate their YoY NSV growth to around the mid-forties. These brands include The Derma Co., Aqualogica, BBlunt, Dr. Sheth's, Staze, Lumineve and Reginald Men.

Honasa Consumer shares touched a high of Rs 478.20 in Tuesday's trade, up 8.24% from the previous close of Rs 441.80.

Offline channels continue to be a key growth driver for the company, with both General Trade and Modern Trade expected to post strong growth in Q2 FY27. Honasa said General Trade is benefiting from deeper direct distribution, while sharper execution at the point of sale is supporting Modern Trade. The company also expects continued growth momentum from its online business.

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On profitability, Honasa said it continues to focus on improving its EBITDA margin and expects the business to deliver an early double-digit operating margin profile in Q2 FY27, along with strong YoY gains during the quarter.

The company clarified that the update is provisional and subject to limited review by its statutory auditors. It also said the disclosure is voluntary and does not constitute financial results or earnings guidance.