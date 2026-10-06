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Honasa Consumer shares rise 8%; Mamaearth growth seen in high-teens in Q2

Honasa Consumer shares rise 8%; Mamaearth growth seen in high-teens in Q2

HONASA470.60(6.45%)

Honasa said its largest brand, Mamaearth, has sustained its growth momentum over the last few quarters and is expected to report high-teens YoY NSV growth during the quarter.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 10:47 AM IST
Honasa Consumer shares rise 8%; Mamaearth growth seen in high-teens in Q2Honasa Consumer shares touched a high of Rs 478.20 on Tuesday, up 8.24% from the previous close of Rs 441.80.

Honasa Consumer Ltd stock jumped 8% in Tuesday's trade after the company said it expects another robust quarter in Q2 FY27, with net sales value (NSV) growth in the early-thirties on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The company said the expected growth is supported by broad-based traction across its focus categories and brands.

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The company said its largest brand, Mamaearth, has sustained its growth momentum over the last few quarters and is expected to report high-teens YoY NSV growth during the quarter. Honasa attributed the expected performance to rising brand affinity and a widening offline footprint.

Meanwhile, the company's younger brands are expected to accelerate their YoY NSV growth to around the mid-forties. These brands include The Derma Co., Aqualogica, BBlunt, Dr. Sheth's, Staze, Lumineve and Reginald Men.

Honasa Consumer shares touched a high of Rs 478.20 in Tuesday's trade, up 8.24% from the previous close of Rs 441.80.

Offline channels continue to be a key growth driver for the company, with both General Trade and Modern Trade expected to post strong growth in Q2 FY27. Honasa said General Trade is benefiting from deeper direct distribution, while sharper execution at the point of sale is supporting Modern Trade. The company also expects continued growth momentum from its online business.

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On profitability, Honasa said it continues to focus on improving its EBITDA margin and expects the business to deliver an early double-digit operating margin profile in Q2 FY27, along with strong YoY gains during the quarter.

The company clarified that the update is provisional and subject to limited review by its statutory auditors. It also said the disclosure is voluntary and does not constitute financial results or earnings guidance.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 10:47 AM IST
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