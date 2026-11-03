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HPCL, DLF, Torrent Pharma among top picks for November; check price targets, risk-reward & more

HPCL, DLF, Torrent Pharma among top picks for November; check price targets, risk-reward & more

HINDPETRO348.00(2.19%)

SMIFS said that HPCL is showing signs of a potential trend recovery after witnessing strong buying interest near the lower boundary of its broader trading channel. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 9:32 AM IST
HPCL, DLF, Torrent Pharma among top picks for November; check price targets, risk-reward & moreTorrent Pharmaceuticals continues to maintain a broader rising-channel formation, reflecting a positive medium-term price structure, said SMIFS.

Amid the renewed buying interest in the Indian equity markets, led by supportive domestic and global cues, domestic brokerage firm SMIFS has suggested select stocks including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and DLF Ltd for the month of November, which can be beneficiaries of eased crude oil prices and strong economic growth. Here what SMIFS has said on these counters:

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Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 371.50 | Stop Loss: Rs 325 | Risk Reward: 1:1.8
HPCL is showing signs of a potential trend recovery after witnessing strong buying interest near the lower boundary of its broader trading channel around Rs 325. It has rebounded from its recent lows and is gradually establishing a higher base near the Rs 340–345 zone. The recent price action indicates improving buying interest, with the stock attempting to regain upward momentum. Its current positioning offers an attractive opportunity to participate in a potential recovery towards the upper end of the channel. The stock can be bought with further strength likely to attract fresh buying interest. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 325 (closing basis), with an upside potential towards Rs 371.50.

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DLF | Buy | Target Price: Rs 750 | Stop Loss: Rs 662.50 | Risk Reward: 1:1.9
DLF Ltd maintains a broader rising-channel formation, indicating a positive medium-term price structure. It has witnessed healthy consolidation in the Rs 650-700 range, providing a strong base for its next potential upward move. It is currently trading above its key moving-average support, reflecting sustained buying interest and an improving technical structure. The consolidation near the upper end of the range indicates the possibility of a fresh breakout as buying momentum strengthens. The stock can be bought with a sustained move above Rs 700 likely to accelerate the upward momentum. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 662.50 (closing basis), with an upside potential towards Rs 750.

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Torrent Pharmaceuticals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,450 | Risk Reward: 1:2.2
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd continues to maintain a broader rising-channel formation, reflecting a positive medium-term price structure. Following its recent correction, it has approached an important support zone around Rs 4,450–4,500, where buying interest has started emerging. The recent stabilization near the lower boundary of the rising channel indicates the possibility of a fresh recovery. The stock is showing signs of renewed buying interest, which could support its next upward move towards the previous resistance zone. The stock can be bought as the improving price structure offers an attractive opportunity to participate in the potential upside. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 4,450, with an upside potential towards Rs 5,000.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 9:32 AM IST
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