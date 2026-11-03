HPCL, DLF, Torrent Pharma among top picks for November; check price targets, risk-reward & more

Amid the renewed buying interest in the Indian equity markets, led by supportive domestic and global cues, domestic brokerage firm SMIFS has suggested select stocks including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and DLF Ltd for the month of November, which can be beneficiaries of eased crude oil prices and strong economic growth. Here what SMIFS has said on these counters:



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Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 371.50 | Stop Loss: Rs 325 | Risk Reward: 1:1.8

HPCL is showing signs of a potential trend recovery after witnessing strong buying interest near the lower boundary of its broader trading channel around Rs 325. It has rebounded from its recent lows and is gradually establishing a higher base near the Rs 340–345 zone. The recent price action indicates improving buying interest, with the stock attempting to regain upward momentum. Its current positioning offers an attractive opportunity to participate in a potential recovery towards the upper end of the channel. The stock can be bought with further strength likely to attract fresh buying interest. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 325 (closing basis), with an upside potential towards Rs 371.50.