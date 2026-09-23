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ITC, Godfrey Phillips shares gain on latest cigarette price hike 

ITC, Godfrey Phillips shares gain on latest cigarette price hike 

ITC269.65(1.45%)

ITC stock rose 1.94% to Rs 266.45. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.37 lakh crore. On similar lines, Godfrey Phillips stock rose 2.18% to Rs 2017.10 today against the previous close of Rs 1973.90. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 2:26 PM IST
ITC, Godfrey Phillips shares gain on latest cigarette price hike ITC has raised the price of its Gold Flake Premium cigarettes in September, marking the second price increase for the brand this year.

Shares of cigarette makers such as ITC Ltd and Godfrey Phillips rose up to 2% in the afternoon session today amid reports that ITC has raised the price of its Gold Flake Premium cigarettes in September, marking the second price increase for the brand this year.

The latest hike has taken the price of a 10-cigarette pack to Rs 135 from Rs 125, amounting to an increase of around 8%.

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Gold Flake Premium had earlier become more expensive in June when ITC raised the price of a 10-cigarette pack by 8.7% from Rs 115 to Rs 125.

With the two price increases, the price of a 10-cigarette pack of Gold Flake Premium has risen 17.4% this year, from Rs 115 at the start of the year to Rs 135 currently.

In the current session, ITC stock rose 1.94% to Rs 266.45. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.37 lakh crore. Total 9.30 lakh shares of the FMCG firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 24.96 crore.  ITC shares are neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with their RSI standing at 48.2.

On similar lines, Godfrey Phillips stock rose 2.18% to Rs 2017.10 today against the previous close of Rs 1973.90.

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The latest cigarette price hikes comes as firms continue to pass on the impact of higher taxes introduced earlier this year.

ITC shares are under pressure this year after the Modi government effected a cigarette tax hike from February 1, 2026. The old compensation cess structure was replaced with the government raising the core GST on cigarettes from 28% to 40% of the retail price.

The stock has fallen 26% this year. Godfrey Phillips stock has also fallen 13% this year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 2:21 PM IST
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