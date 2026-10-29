ITC, Mazagon Dock, Swiggy, L&T among top Diwali picks for Samvat 2083 for upto 115% upside

ITC | Target Price: Rs 360 | Upside Potential: 37%

At the current price, cigarettes are valued at roughly 8.5 times Sep 2028E P/E—near the pandemic-era trough—while consolidated P/E is about 16 times and FMCG trades at a 50 per cent discount to peers. Our SoTP applies 16 times P/E to cigarettes, 30 times EV/EBITDA to FMCG, and market or commodity multiples to hotels, paperboards and agri-business, yielding a fair value of Rs 360 per share for ITC Ltd. Even a partial normalization of the cigarette multiple could generate meaningful upside. ITC offers a 5 per cent FY28E dividend yield, annual free cash flow above Rs 17,000 crore and net cash exceeding Rs 32,000 crore. FMCG EBIT is projected to grow 17-20 per cent annually through FY29E, while paperboards recover. As cigarette EBIT stabilizes, high-single-digit EPS growth should resume, with EPS rising to Rs 16.1 in FY28E and Rs 17.7 in FY29E, and return on equity recovering to above 26 per cent.

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Larsen & Toubro | Target Price: Rs 4,550 | Upside Potential: 18%

Larsen & Toubro Ltd's medium-term outlook remains constructive, supported by its record Rs 8.53 lakh crore order book, diversified portfolio and sustained investment across infrastructure, energy and industrial sectors. Lakshya 2031's targets of 12-15 per cent revenue CAGR and 16-17 per cent ROE reinforce management's focus on profitable growth and capital efficiency. International expansion and investments in green hydrogen, data centres, industrial electronics and semiconductors offer additional growth opportunities beyond core EPC. Nearterm performance will depend on execution, margin recovery and the management of geopolitical and supply-chain disruptions, particularly in the Middle East. Management has retained FY27 guidance of 10–12 per cent growth in order inflows and revenue, alongside a PP&M EBITDA margin target of 7.8 per cent. Timely execution, cost control and disciplined capital allocation will be critical to converting the backlog into sustainable earnings growth. We remain positive on L&T's medium-term prospects, supported by its market leadership, execution capabilities and diversified growth opportunities. We assign a target price of Rs 4,550 per share, reflecting the value of its core EPC franchise, subsidiaries and strategic investments. Key risks include execution delays, sustained margin pressure, project cost overruns, geopolitical disruptions and weaker-than-expected returns from emerging businesses.



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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Target Price: Rs 2,905 | Upside Potential: 65%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has an established submarine and destroyer capabilities, sizeable addressable pipeline and planned capacity expansion support a positive long-term outlook. Conversion of major naval programmes into firm contracts could materially extend revenue visibility, while higher execution volumes and improved infrastructure utilisation underpin projected EBITDA margin expansion to 18.6 per cent by FY29. Commercial shipbuilding, repair services and defence exports provide additional avenues for growth and customer diversification. From a valuation perspective, its execution record, specialised capabilities and substantial entry barriers support a premium to less differentiated shipbuilders. Sustaining this premium will depend on timely order conversion, disciplined capital allocation and delivery execution. Overall, improving contract visibility and profitable utilisation of expanded facilities could support earnings growth and strengthen the investment case over the medium to long term. We recommend buy with a target price of Rs 2905.



Olectra Greentech | Target Price: Rs 1,500 | Upside Potential: 54%

Olectra Greentech Ltd's medium- to long-term outlook remains favourable, supported by electric-bus adoption and government procurement, with private intercity fleet electrification offering additional opportunities. In FY26, consolidated revenue grew 28 per cent YoY to Rs 2,312 crore, EBITDA rose 27 per cent to Rs 352 crore and PAT increased 29 per cent to Rs 179 crore. In Q1 FY27, revenue grew 66 per cent YoY to Rs 576 crore and EBITDA increased 30 per cent to Rs 73 crore, while PAT rose just 4 per cent to Rs 230 crore, reflecting operating-mix pressures, higher rawmaterial costs and financing expenses. Earnings growth will depend on delivery ramp-up, order-book conversion, supply-chain stability and Energy division margins. Management's FY27 delivery target of 2,000–2,500 buses remains a key catalyst, subject to component availability, charging infrastructure and customer readiness. New vehicle platforms and insulator products offer further growth potential. Key risks include execution delays, government tender dependence, pricing pressure, raw-material volatility, elevated working capital and delayed returns on capacity expansion. Based on our valuation assumptions, we estimate FY28E EPS of Rs 37.5 and apply a 40 times P/E multiple, arriving at a target price of Rs 1,500 per share.

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Swiggy | Target Price: Rs 375 | Upside Potential: 102%

Swiggy Ltd is well positioned to benefit from India's fast-growing hyperlocal delivery market, supported by operational scale and financial strength. The company has Rs 13,700 crore in cash, operates 1,240 Instamart dark stores across 133 cities, and serves 27.8 million monthly users, providing strong growth visibility. Food delivery is expected to grow at the upper end of its 18-20 per cent FY27 guidance, with margins improving towards 5 per cent driven by scale, advertising revenue and cost efficiency, while Instamart is shifting to disciplined growth with margin expansion from higher order values, private labels and inventory-led operations. Near term risks include intense festive-season competition from quick commerce peers and e-commerce majors, slower-than-guided Instamart loss reduction and execution of the inventory transition. Management's long-term aspiration is Rs 10,000 crore of adjusted EBITDA by FY31 on GOV above Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Swiggy's improving profitability outlook and disciplined growth strategy support a target price of Rs 375, based on 3 times FY28E EV/Sales.



TVS Supply Chain Solutions | Target Price: Rs 240 | Upside Potential: 115%

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd's earnings outlook that depends on three measurable developments: converting opportunities into operating contracts, restoring ISCS margins and retaining GFS sourcing gains. India's faster logistics growth and expanding customer mandates support demand, while acquisition integration and aerospace logistics provide additional revenue opportunities. The ALA ambition represents longer-term potential. Management expects mid-teen revenue growth in FY27 which we expect it to continue in FY28. Freight volatility, customer churn, industrial slowdown and working capital absorption remain risks. Improving cash generation after lease payments and capital expenditure would strengthen confidence in the recovery and support a sustained valuation improvement over the coming quarters. We expect the company to report EPS of Rs 8, assigning a 30 times FY28E earnings multiple, we arrive at a target price of Rs 240.