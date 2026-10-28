JSW Energy Q2 results: PAT rises 50% YoY, Rs 5,000 crore NCDs approved; stock rebounds 4%

JSW Energy reported a 20.7 per cent yearly rise in the EBITDA to Rs 3,617 crore in the Q2FY27, from Rs 2,996 crore in QFY26. However, EBITDA margins contracted by 110 basis points to 56.8 per cent in the reported quarter from 57.9 per cent in the period a year ago.

Following the quarterly earnings, shares of JSW Energy rebounded sharply from day's low at Rs 463, rising more than 4 per cent. The stock settled at Rs 482.50, up nearly 3 per cent from previous close. Its total market capitalization stood at Rs 88,500 crore.

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The total installed capacity of JSW Energy stood at 15,147 MW as of October 05, 2027. It acquired full operation Maruti thermal plant with 300 MW capacity on August 6, 20206 for Rs 1,410 crore. Besides, that NCLT sanctioned the scheme of arrangement with GE Power India following shareholder and creditor approval.

"The company board also approved raising of long term funds up to Rs 5,000 crores through, inter-alia, the issuance of rated and listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches and authorised the Finance Committee to decide on all matters relating to the issuance of the debentures, from time to time," it said in the exchange filing.

