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JSW Energy Q2 results: PAT rises 50% YoY, Rs 5,000 crore NCDs approved; stock rebounds 4%

JSW Energy Q2 results: PAT rises 50% YoY, Rs 5,000 crore NCDs approved; stock rebounds 4%

JSWENERGY483.00(2.84%)

JSW Energy reported a 23 per cent YoY jump in the revenue from operations at Rs 6,368 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 3:54 PM IST
JSW Energy Q2 results: PAT rises 50% YoY, Rs 5,000 crore NCDs approved; stock rebounds 4% Shares of JSW Energy rebounded sharply from day's low at Rs 463, rising more than 4 per cent.

Shares of JSW Energy Ltd rebounded sharply during the trading on Wednesday after the JSW Group player reported a 49.8 per cent jump in the net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,056 crore in the September 2026 quarter. The company reported a net profit at Rs 705 crore in the year ago period.

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The company reported a 23 per cent YoY jump in the revenue from operations at Rs 6,368 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. Its revenue came in at Rs 5,177 crore in the year ago quarter.

JSW Energy reported a 20.7 per cent yearly rise in the EBITDA to Rs 3,617 crore in the Q2FY27, from Rs 2,996 crore in QFY26. However, EBITDA margins contracted by 110 basis points to 56.8 per cent in the reported quarter from 57.9 per cent in the period a year ago.

Following the quarterly earnings, shares of JSW Energy rebounded sharply from day's low at Rs 463, rising more than 4 per cent. The stock settled at Rs 482.50, up nearly 3 per cent from previous close. Its total market capitalization stood at Rs 88,500 crore.

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The total installed capacity of JSW Energy stood at 15,147 MW as of October 05, 2027. It acquired full operation Maruti thermal plant with 300 MW capacity on August 6, 20206 for Rs 1,410 crore. Besides, that NCLT sanctioned the scheme of arrangement with GE Power India following shareholder and creditor approval.

"The company board also approved raising of long term funds up to Rs 5,000 crores through, inter-alia, the issuance of rated and listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches and authorised the Finance Committee to decide on all matters relating to the issuance of the debentures, from time to time," it said in the exchange filing.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 3:54 PM IST
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