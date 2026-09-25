Meesho shares slip 7% as Nomura assigns 'reduce' call; here's what the brokerage says

Shares of Meesho Ltd slipped 7% on Friday after brokerage Nomura initiated 'reduce' call on the online retailer. The brokerage said Meesho stock trades at a significant premium to other platforms. It said that 23% NMV CAGR was likely over FY27-30 driven by adoption. The brokerage expects competition from horizontal platforms and overlap with quick commerce to rise which could affect margins. Amazon and Flipkart are likely to increase their presence in value commerce and quick commerce, while overlap between the two segments could rise.
Meesho stock ended 6.87% lower to Rs 216.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 96,451 crore.