MRPL shares plunge 10% from day's high after fire breaks out at CHT unit

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) shares fell 10% from the day's high on Wednesday after an incident involving the rupture of a high-pressure Cold Separator at the company's Coker Hydrotreater Unit (CHT) resulted in a fire. The company said the affected unit's battery limits were isolated and its emergency response and firefighting teams were deployed to control the blaze.
MRPL said the fire had been brought under control, although firefighting operations could continue for some time as part of the safe handling of the incident. The company also said there was no reason for panic for people within and outside the MRPL premises.