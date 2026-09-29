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NCC shares gain 5% on fresh order win, key details 

NCC shares gain 5% on fresh order win, key details 

NCC130.29(1.90%)

NCC shares rose 5.37% to Rs 137.30 against the previous close of Rs 137.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8416 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 10:31 AM IST
NCC shares gain 5% on fresh order win, key details NCC's order book at the end of June 2026 quarter stood at Rs 81,214 crore, a rise of 165 on a year on year. 

Shares of NCC Ltd rose over 5% in early deals today after the infra major said it received a Letter of Acceptance for a project worth Rs 1,076.71 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

NCC shares rose 5.37% to Rs 137.30 against the previous close of Rs 137.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8416 crore.

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The letter of acceptance is from Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Visakhapatnam, Government of Andhra Pradesh, for Providing Drinking Water Supply under Multi Village Scheme on Yeleru Reservoir for Anakapalli Segment in Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh State, said the infra firm.

Time period by which the order/contract is to be executed is 24 months.

"We are pleased to inform that, today the Company has received a Letter of Acceptance dated 26th September 2026 from Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Visakhapatnam, Government of Andhra Pradesh, for Providing Drinking Water Supply under Multi Village Scheme on Yeleru Reservoir for Anakapalli Segment in Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh State," said NCC.

NCC's order book at the end of June 2026 quarter stood at Rs 81,214 crore, a rise of 16% on a year on year basis.

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NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 10:30 AM IST
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