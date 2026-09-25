NSE chairman calls for reconsidering self-listing of exchanges: Report

The NSE chairman said the exchange needs to diversify its revenue streams.

"NSE originally started as technology firm. We generate data and data can also be monetised within what is permissible under regulatory framework," Injeti said.

He also pointed to NSE's economies of scale as the country's largest exchange. Injeti said that launching new products may not require significant additional costs as the exchange already has the required technology and manpower.

"Hence, the exchange may only have to incur variable costs," he added.

The comments come a day after NSE shares made their stock market debut following the exchange's initial public offering (IPO). The stock listed at Rs 1,800 on Thursday, marking a 0.84 per cent premium over its IPO price of Rs 1,785.

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At last check on Friday, NSE shares were trading 1.16 per cent lower at Rs 1,797.