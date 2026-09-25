NSE chairman calls for reconsidering self-listing of exchanges: Report

Markets regulator Sebi should reconsider allowing stock exchanges to list on their own platforms as the country's capital markets have matured, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) Chairman Srinivas Injeti told news agency Reuters on Friday.
NSE dominates India's domestic equity markets. In an exclusive interview with Business Today Television (BTTV), Injeti said 80 per cent of NSE's revenue comes from trading activities, while the remaining 20 per cent is generated from related activities.