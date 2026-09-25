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NSE chairman calls for reconsidering self-listing of exchanges: Report

NSE chairman calls for reconsidering self-listing of exchanges: Report

NSE1,807.15(0.60%)

In an exclusive interview with Business Today Television (BTTV), Injeti said 80 per cent of NSE's revenue comes from trading activities, while the remaining 20 per cent is generated from related activities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 2:27 PM IST
NSE chairman calls for reconsidering self-listing of exchanges: ReportNSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti said the exchange needs to diversify its revenue streams. (Representative image)

Markets regulator Sebi should reconsider allowing stock exchanges to list on their own platforms as the country's capital markets have matured, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) Chairman Srinivas Injeti told news agency Reuters on Friday.

NSE dominates India's domestic equity markets. In an exclusive interview with Business Today Television (BTTV), Injeti said 80 per cent of NSE's revenue comes from trading activities, while the remaining 20 per cent is generated from related activities.

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The NSE chairman said the exchange needs to diversify its revenue streams.

"NSE originally started as technology firm. We generate data and data can also be monetised within what is permissible under regulatory framework," Injeti said.

He also pointed to NSE's economies of scale as the country's largest exchange. Injeti said that launching new products may not require significant additional costs as the exchange already has the required technology and manpower.

"Hence, the exchange may only have to incur variable costs," he added.

The comments come a day after NSE shares made their stock market debut following the exchange's initial public offering (IPO). The stock listed at Rs 1,800 on Thursday, marking a 0.84 per cent premium over its IPO price of Rs 1,785.

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At last check on Friday, NSE shares were trading 1.16 per cent lower at Rs 1,797.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 2:23 PM IST
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