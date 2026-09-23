Ola Electric shares jump over 12% today; what analysts say

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the S1Z is the company's first scooter range powered by its indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology. According to the company, the cells have been developed at its Battery Innovation Centre and are manufactured at its Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu.

"The S1Z is the first scooter range in India powered by our indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology, developed at our Battery Innovation Centre, and manufactured at our Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu. Our cells are fully built by Ola, with 426 patents to back them. This is the beginning of a new era in electric vehicles with LFP cells, that will address the largest segment of this market," Aggarwal said.

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He added that battery costs account for a significant portion of an EV's overall cost and said Ola Electric's in-house LFP cell manufacturing would help reduce this cost. The company claims the S1Z offers a range of up to 301 km under IDC testing.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, noted that the company's ability to improve revenue and profitability would remain important for its medium- to long-term prospects.

"Ola Electric remains a calculated risk at present. The key is to see how the company improves its revenue parameters and profitability, which will be crucial for its medium- to long-term prospects. Investors with a high-risk appetite can continue to hold the stock," he added.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services, said, "From a technical standpoint, existing investors can hold on to the stock until it holds above Rs 34. Fresh positions should only be considered if the counter sustains above Rs 41. Once it trades above Rs 41 level, one can expect a target of Rs 60-62-odd level. On the lower side, Rs 34 would act as immediate support."