Ola Electric, Vedanta, CarTrade Tech: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss



Vedanta | Buy | Target Price: Rs 250 | Stop Loss: Rs 220

Vedanta Ltd has been stabilizing near the Rs 225–230 support band after its decline from recent highs. The weekly structure shows a double‑bottom formation, signalling a potential reversal zone. The last two sessions have recorded steady closes near this base, hinting at accumulation at lower levels. Daily RSI has also turned constructive with a bullish crossover while volumes have begun to improve. A decisive move above Rs 235 may accelerate upward momentum. Traders can consider initiating long positions around Rs 230–232, placing a stop loss at Rs 220, and look for an upside towards Rs 250.

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CarTrade Tech | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 2,690 | Support: Rs 2,300

CarTrade's breakdown below Rs 2,690, accompanied by high‑volume selling, keeps the stock’s technical outlook weak. Although the RSI is approaching oversold territory, indicating the possibility of near‑term consolidation or sideways movement, any slip below Rs 2,300 could further deepen the correction toward the Rs 2,000 zone. In this backdrop, investors should avoid premature entries and maintain a neutral stance until a clear and sustained base formation is established.



Ola Electric Mobility | Buy | Target Price: Rs 44 | Stop Loss: Rs 29

Ola Electric has broken convincingly above its 200 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains. Trading strength across all key moving averages reinforces the bullish sentiment. The chart structure suggests the uptrend should continue with the next target near 44. Buying on pullbacks toward 33 to 34 while keeping a stop loss under 29 can help preserve an attractive risk-reward setup as the broader trend remains positive.