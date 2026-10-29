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Ola Electric, Vedanta, CarTrade Tech: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

Ola Electric, Vedanta, CarTrade Tech: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

OLAELEC36.66(5.34%)

An analyst from YES Securities said that CarTrade's breakdown below Rs 2,690, accompanied by high‑volume selling, keeps the stock’s technical outlook weak.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 8:54 AM IST
Ola Electric, Vedanta, CarTrade Tech: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop lossOla Electric has broken convincingly above its 200 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains, said analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday, after a volatile session led by rise in the crude oil prices and US Fed's policy outcome. A rebound in AI stocks weighed on the Indian IT players. The BSE Sensex tanked 352.64 points, or 0.48 per cent, to end at 73,246.03, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 50.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, to settle at 22,698.85 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Vedanta and CarTrade Tech Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Equities Research Analyst at YES Securities to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:


Vedanta | Buy | Target Price: Rs 250 | Stop Loss: Rs 220
Vedanta Ltd has been stabilizing near the Rs 225–230 support band after its decline from recent highs. The weekly structure shows a double‑bottom formation, signalling a potential reversal zone. The last two sessions have recorded steady closes near this base, hinting at accumulation at lower levels. Daily RSI has also turned constructive with a bullish crossover while volumes have begun to improve. A decisive move above Rs 235 may accelerate upward momentum. Traders can consider initiating long positions around Rs 230–232, placing a stop loss at Rs 220, and look for an upside towards Rs 250.

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CarTrade Tech | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 2,690 | Support: Rs 2,300
CarTrade's breakdown below Rs 2,690, accompanied by high‑volume selling, keeps the stock’s technical outlook weak. Although the RSI is approaching oversold territory, indicating the possibility of near‑term consolidation or sideways movement, any slip below Rs 2,300 could further deepen the correction toward the Rs 2,000 zone. In this backdrop, investors should avoid premature entries and maintain a neutral stance until a clear and sustained base formation is established.


Ola Electric Mobility | Buy | Target Price: Rs 44 | Stop Loss: Rs 29
Ola Electric has broken convincingly above its 200 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains. Trading strength across all key moving averages reinforces the bullish sentiment. The chart structure suggests the uptrend should continue with the next target near 44. Buying on pullbacks toward 33 to 34 while keeping a stop loss under 29 can help preserve an attractive risk-reward setup as the broader trend remains positive.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 8:54 AM IST
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