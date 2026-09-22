Optiemus Infracom shares hit 20% upper circuit limit on Nothing JV; here's why

Shares of Optiemus Infracom, which is engaged into the business of electronics manufacturing in India, hit their 20 per cent upper circuit limit after the smallcap company said it has expanded the existing partnership with Nothing Electronics Private Limited (Nothing) by entering into a binding term sheet to establish a Joint Venture (JV).
The focus of this JV will be to commercialise and sell CMF products including but not limited to mobile phones and their subassemblies/components, subject to fulfillment of the conditions precedent and definitive agreements.