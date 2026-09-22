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Optiemus Infracom shares hit 20% upper circuit limit on Nothing JV; here's why

Optiemus Infracom shares hit 20% upper circuit limit on Nothing JV; here's why

OPTIEMUS708.90(20.00%)

The focus of the JV will be to commercialise and sell CMF products including but not limited to mobile phones and their subassemblies/components, subject to fulfillment of the conditions.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 1:24 PM IST
Optiemus Infracom shares hit 20% upper circuit limit on Nothing JV; here's whyOptiemus Infracom said the expanded partnership takes forward the strategic manufacturing joint venture that Nothing and Optiemus announced in September 2025.

Shares of Optiemus Infracom, which is engaged into the business of electronics manufacturing in India, hit their 20 per cent upper circuit limit after the smallcap company said it has expanded the existing partnership with Nothing Electronics Private Limited (Nothing) by entering into a binding term sheet to establish a Joint Venture (JV).

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The focus of this JV will be to commercialise and sell CMF products including but not limited to mobile phones and their subassemblies/components, subject to fulfillment of the conditions precedent and definitive agreements.

"Subject to the fulfilment of conditions precedent and receipt of necessary approvals and execution of definitive agreements, the Company will initially acquire 51.1 per cent of the equity share capital of proposed JV company," Optiemus Infracom said in an exchange filing.

Optiemus Infracom said the expanded partnership takes forward the strategic manufacturing joint venture that Nothing and Optiemus announced in September 2025, which established India as a production hub for Nothing and CMF products.

"That joint venture will now evolve into a deeper, more comprehensive partnership: manufacturing, ownership, and R&D are now united under a single Indian entity with CMF, the natural next step in Nothing and
Optiemus's shared commitment to building India's technology capability from the ground up," the company said.

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CMF's investment in local R&D and engineering is intended to build on that foundation, taking India's role in the smartphone value chain from manufacturing towards technology development and global exports.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 1:21 PM IST
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