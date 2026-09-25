Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
trending stocks
Pearl Global shares rise 6% on receiving 'Buy' rating post analyst meet; target price

Pearl Global shares rise 6% on receiving 'Buy' rating post analyst meet; target price

PGIL1,314.00(3.17%)

MOFSL said Pearl Global's analyst meet reinforced a structurally stronger mid-to-high teens growth framework, with management targeting 16-18% revenue growth over FY26-30 and around 15% volume growth.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 12:58 PM IST
Pearl Global shares rise 6% on receiving 'Buy' rating post analyst meet; target price Pearl Global Industries shares rose 6.12% on Friday, hitting a high of Rs 1,353, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,274.95 apiece on BSE.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd shares rose 6% in Friday's trade as Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised its target price, citing capacity expansion, product diversification, backward integration and improving margins. The brokerage expects the company's revenue, Ebitda and PAT to grow at CAGRs of 17%, 32% and 38%, respectively, over FY26-28.

Advertisement

MOFSL said Pearl Global's analyst meet reinforced a structurally stronger mid-to-high teens growth framework, with management targeting 16-18% revenue growth over FY26-30 and around 15% volume growth. Ebitda margins are targeted to expand to 12-14%, supported by operating leverage and a higher contribution from knit products.

Pearl Global Industries shares rose 6.12% on Friday, hitting a high of Rs 1,353, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,274.95 apiece on BSE.

MOFSL retained its Buy rating and raised its target price to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,360, valuing the stock at 18 times FY28E Ebitda. The revised target implies an upside of around 18% from the brokerage's reference price of Rs 1,274.

The brokerage said Pearl Global's FY28 revenue target of Rs 6,000 crore is likely to be achieved well ahead of schedule. Management has also set a revenue target of Rs 9,000-10,000 crore by FY30, implying a 16-18% CAGR from FY26.

Advertisement

Capacity expansion is a key growth driver. Pearl Global currently has capacity of around 108 million pieces, which is targeted to rise to 120-140 million pieces by FY28 and 170-175 million pieces by FY30, with utilisation targeted at around 80%. The company plans total capex of Rs 675-725 crore through FY30, including Rs 325-350 crore for capacity expansion.

Pearl Global plans to reduce its reliance on outsourced washing from around 60% to 20-25% through laundry facilities in Bangladesh. Management estimates that the shift could expand margins by around 40 basis points on Rs 6,000 crore of revenue.

MOFSL expects Pearl Global's FY27 revenue to reach Rs 5,900 crore, with Ebitda of Rs 640 crore and adjusted PAT of Rs 390 crore. For FY28, it estimates revenue of Rs 6,930 crore, Ebitda of Rs 810 crore and adjusted PAT of Rs 530 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more