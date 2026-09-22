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Protean eGov shares extend gains; here's what analysts say

Protean eGov shares extend gains; here's what analysts say

PROTEAN588.35(20.00%)

Protean eGov Technologies reported a 75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 6 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 24 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 1:09 PM IST
Protean eGov shares extend gains; here's what analysts sayThe sharp rise in the stock came after it had faced selling pressure in the recent past.

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd continued their sharp upward move for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The stock was last seen trading 7.82 per cent higher at Rs 634.05. However, it remains down 15.64 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 28.24 per cent over the past year.

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Around 11.40 lakh shares were seen changing hands on BSE at the time of writing. The figure was significantly higher than the two-week average volume of 77,000 shares. Turnover on the smallcap counter came at Rs 71.45 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,571.73 crore.

The sharp rise in the stock came after it had faced selling pressure in the recent past. Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the counter has been in a downtrend in recent months and has reported disappointing results over the last couple of quarters.

"Some kind of value buying is emerging in Protean eGov after a long underperformance. Investors with a long-term horizon can consider holding on to the stock," Bathini added.

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Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the stock had seen a strong pullback from near its 52-week lows, accompanied by a significant rise in volumes.

"Improving volume activity supports the positive technical setup. Sustained volume activity will remain key for the continuation of the upmove," Singh also stated.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted, "Support is placed at Rs 610, while resistance is seen near Rs 660. A decisive move above Rs 660 could trigger a further upside towards Rs 680. The stock is expected to trade within the Rs 610-680 range in the short term."

Q1 FY27 results

Protean eGov Technologies reported a 75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 6 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 24 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Consolidated EBITDA declined 38 per cent YoY to Rs 28 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY26.

However, consolidated revenue from operations rose 19 per cent YoY to Rs 251 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 211 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 1:09 PM IST
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