Protean eGov shares extend gains; here's what analysts say

The sharp rise in the stock came after it had faced selling pressure in the recent past. Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the counter has been in a downtrend in recent months and has reported disappointing results over the last couple of quarters.

"Some kind of value buying is emerging in Protean eGov after a long underperformance. Investors with a long-term horizon can consider holding on to the stock," Bathini added.

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Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the stock had seen a strong pullback from near its 52-week lows, accompanied by a significant rise in volumes.

"Improving volume activity supports the positive technical setup. Sustained volume activity will remain key for the continuation of the upmove," Singh also stated.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted, "Support is placed at Rs 610, while resistance is seen near Rs 660. A decisive move above Rs 660 could trigger a further upside towards Rs 680. The stock is expected to trade within the Rs 610-680 range in the short term."

Q1 FY27 results

Protean eGov Technologies reported a 75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 6 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 24 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Consolidated EBITDA declined 38 per cent YoY to Rs 28 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY26.

However, consolidated revenue from operations rose 19 per cent YoY to Rs 251 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 211 crore in the corresponding period last year.