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Suzlon in bear grip: Oversold signals emerge near 52-week low for the stock

Suzlon in bear grip: Oversold signals emerge near 52-week low for the stock

SUZLON40.73(0.02%)

Suzlon Energy share price: The stock has slipped 51% in two years, bringing the multibagger near to its 52 week low of Rs 38.17 reached on March 9, 2026. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 4:05 PM IST
Suzlon in bear grip: Oversold signals emerge near 52-week low for the stock Suzlon Energy stock is in a bearish trend, trading below its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd have fallen 30% in three months amid a downtrend, denting investment sentiment in the long term. The stock has slipped 51% in two years, bringing the multibagger near its 52 week low of Rs 38.17 reached on March 9, 2026. In the current session, Suzlon Energy stock ended at Rs 40.77, with a market capitalisation of Rs 56,045 crore. It has turned oversold on charts with a RSI of 23.8. A RSI of 23.8 indicates that the stock has more sellers than buyers.

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The stock has lost 51% in two years and fallen 28% in a year.

Suzlon Energy stock is in a bearish trend, trading below its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Virat Jagad, Sr Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Major support is placed around Rs 37–38 on the weekly chart. The stock is currently under pressure, but if a strong reversal candle forms near this support zone with improving volume and RSI recovery, we may see a bounce-back from these levels."

Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has a buy call on the stock with a resistance of Rs 40 and support of Rs 35.

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"Suzlon continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. While a short-term support zone may develop around Rs 38 which aligns near its prior swing low, the absence of a meaningful recovery from this level could open the door for renewed downside. The overall outlook remains cautious unless the stock manages to move decisively above the strong resistance zone of Rs 46 to 49 as only a breakout beyond this range would signal a potential shift in the prevailing trend," said Shukla.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The  company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 4:01 PM IST
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