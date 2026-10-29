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Suzlon shares in focus ahead of Q2 results today: check expectations, targets, stock price

Suzlon shares in focus ahead of Q2 results today: check expectations, targets, stock price

SUZLON37.37(0.19%)

Suzlon Energy is set to announce its results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2026 on Thursday, October 29.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 9:22 AM IST
Suzlon shares in focus ahead of Q2 results today: check expectations, targets, stock priceShares of Suzlon Energy opened nearly half-a-per cent higher at Rs 37.55, with a market capitalization of little more than 51,500 crore.

Suzlon Q2 results: Wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon Energy Ltd is set to announce its results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2026 on Thursday, October 29. The company will also host a concall with analysts and investors on Thursday only from 5.30 onwards, it informed through a separate exchange filing.

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Shares of Suzlon Energy opened nearly half-a-per cent higher at Rs 37.55, with a market capitalisation little more than 51,500 crore. The stock has declined more than 39 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 61.45, hit in November 2025. The stock hit its 52-week low of Rs 36.30 earlier this month. Suzlon shares are down 30 per cent in 2026 so far.

Suzlon Q2 results preview
Analysts expecting healthy revenue growth for Suzlon driven by higher wind turbine deliveries and a strong order book. Revenue may rise around 21-24 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while EBITDA is expected to grow at a relatively slower pace of 7-10 per cent, with margins facing some pressure. Profit estimates, however, remain mixed, with some analysts expecting a YoY decline, making delivery execution margins as key monitorables.

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Suzlon Energy is expected to report healthy revenue growth in the September quarter, with brokerages projecting a 21-24 per cent year-on-year increase to Rs 4,670-4,815 crore. JM Financial estimates deliveries of 660 MW, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects deliveries of 665 MW, compared with 565 MW in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA is projected to grow 7-10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 770-795 crore. JM Financial estimates an EBITDA margin of 16.3 per cent, while Motilal Oswal pegs it at 16.6 per cent. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, meanwhile, expects margins to contract year-on-year to 16.1 per cent. Nuvama.

Profit estimates remain mixed. JM Financial expects net profit of Rs 578.1 crore, up 3 per cent YoY, while Anand Rathi estimates a 17.5 per cent decline to Rs 463.2 crore. Motilal Oswal projects net profit at Rs 459.6 crore, down 18 per cent YoY. Nuvama estimates core PAT at Rs 437.8 crore, down 66 per cent YoY. Higher deliveries, margin performance and profitability will be key monitorables.

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Suzlon shares target price
According to Bloomberg data, 10 brokerages, both domestic and international firms, track Suzlon Energy. Nine have a 'Buy' rating on Suzlon, with their target prices indicating an upside potential of 25–100 per cent from the current market price. Nuvama Institutional Equities is the only brokerage with a 'Hold' rating, with a target price of Rs 51.

Among the bullish brokerages, JM Financial has set a target price of Rs 46, followed by Ambit at Rs 59, Systematix at Rs 63, Axis Capital at Rs 64, and Motilal Oswal, Anand Rathi and ICICI Securities at Rs 65 each. UBS has a target price of Rs 66, Investec Rs 67, and Centrum Broking Rs 74.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 9:22 AM IST
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