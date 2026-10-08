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Tata Power stock hits 52-week low; is it headed toward Rs 300 mark?

Tata Power stock hits 52-week low; is it headed toward Rs 300 mark?

Tata Power share price: The diminishing returns in the long term and short term signal time correction for the Tata Group stock. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 3:57 PM IST
Tata Power stock hits 52-week low; is it headed toward Rs 300 mark?Tata Power stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd hit a fresh 52 week low on Thursday as Indian market crashed amid rising brent crude prices. Tata Power slipped to a low of Rs 334.10 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 345 on BSE. The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 32.4. In terms of price action, the stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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Tata Power stock is also down 12% in 2026 and 26% in two years. In five years, the stock delivered returns of 89%. The diminishing returns in the long term and short term signal time correction for the Tata Group stock.

Analysts are mostly bearish on the outlook of the Tata Group stock.

Tata Power stock outlook 

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 320, while resistance stands at Rs 350. A decisive breakout above Rs 350 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 360. In the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 320-360 range."

Virat Jagad of Bonanza Portfolio said, "Tata Power is showing a weak bearish structure, with price forming lower highs and lower lows and trading below all key moving averages. The stock is currently around Rs 338.55, while the major moving
averages are placed between Rs 358– Rs 383, indicating strong overhead resistance. RSI at 28.53 is in the oversold zone, suggesting a possible short-term bounce, but a trend reversal is not confirmed. Immediate resistance is Rs 358–Rs 367 and support is at Rs 326– Rs 325."

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Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said the stock could head toward the Rs 300 mark if the negative trend continues.

"Tata Power is currently trading around Rs 338, witnessing ongoing selling pressure as it tracks below a descending trend line that has capped short-term recovery attempts from the recent peak. The weekly chart reflects a broader technical breakdown, with the stock slipping below its shorter-term moving averages 20 EMA, 50 EMA, and 100 EMA as well as breaking below its 200-week EMA near Rs 343.81. Immediate downside cushion is situated around the Rs 340–Rs 326 band, anchored by prior swing lows within the demand zone. A decisive failure to hold this zone could trigger extended downside toward the Rs 300 level. On the upside, any relief bounce faces stiff overhead resistance at Rs 356– Rs 360, followed by the cluster EMAs and falling trend line resistance near Rs 373– Rs 380," said  Sarawagi.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 3:57 PM IST
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