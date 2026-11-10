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Tata Power to report Q2 earnings on November 11, here's what to expect 

Tata Power to report Q2 earnings on November 11, here's what to expect 

TATAPOWER360.00(1.87%)

Brokerage JM Financial expects Tata Power's revenue to climb 28 per cent to Rs 20,167 crore, while adjusted PAT is seen surging 81 per cent to Rs 1,305.3 crore, supported by growth in its Mundra plant operational and the discom business. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 5:25 PM IST
Tata Power to report Q2 earnings on November 11, here's what to expect Tata Power reported a 11 percent rise in its consolidated net profit in the first quarter at Rs 1,401 crore against Rs 1,262 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd will be in focus on Wednesday as the Tata Group firm will announces its Q2 earnings.

Brokerage JM Financial expects Tata Power's revenue to climb 28 per cent to Rs 20,167 crore, while adjusted PAT is seen surging 81 per cent to Rs 1,305.3 crore, supported by growth in its Mundra plant operational and the discom business.

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Brokerage Motilal Oswal expects  consolidated revenue to rise 26% YoY to Rs 19570 crore , driven by Mundra plant being operational under Section 11 in 2QFY27, contribution from RE assets commissioned over the past year, and strong performance at the Odisha Discom.

EBITDA is expected to rise 30% year on year to Rs 4300 crore. Adjusted Net profit is seen rising 42% to Rs 1300 crore.   EBITDA margin is seen at 22% in Q2 against 21.2% a year ago.

The brokerage has a price target of Rs 458 on the stock. 
 
Tata Power stock movement 

Tata Power gained 1.74% to Rs 359.50 in the previous session. The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 55.6. In terms of price action, the stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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Tata Power stock is also down 6% in 2026 and 17% in two years. In five years, the stock delivered returns of 48%.

Tata Power Q1 earnings 

Tata Power reported a 11 percent rise in its consolidated net profit in the first quarter at Rs 1,401 crore against Rs 1,262 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose 5.6 percent to Rs 19,051.26 crore in Q1FY27 against Rs 18,035.07 crore in Q1FY26. Total income surged 5.6 percent to Rs 19,439.65 crore during the quarter under review.

The company incurred record quarterly capital expenditure of Rs 5,375 crore in Q1FY27.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 5:24 PM IST
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