Tata Power to report Q2 earnings on November 11, here's what to expect 

Brokerage Motilal Oswal expects consolidated revenue to rise 26% YoY to Rs 19570 crore , driven by Mundra plant being operational under Section 11 in 2QFY27, contribution from RE assets commissioned over the past year, and strong performance at the Odisha Discom.

EBITDA is expected to rise 30% year on year to Rs 4300 crore. Adjusted Net profit is seen rising 42% to Rs 1300 crore. EBITDA margin is seen at 22% in Q2 against 21.2% a year ago.

The brokerage has a price target of Rs 458 on the stock.



Tata Power stock movement



Tata Power gained 1.74% to Rs 359.50 in the previous session. The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 55.6. In terms of price action, the stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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Tata Power stock is also down 6% in 2026 and 17% in two years. In five years, the stock delivered returns of 48%.

Tata Power Q1 earnings

Tata Power reported a 11 percent rise in its consolidated net profit in the first quarter at Rs 1,401 crore against Rs 1,262 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose 5.6 percent to Rs 19,051.26 crore in Q1FY27 against Rs 18,035.07 crore in Q1FY26. Total income surged 5.6 percent to Rs 19,439.65 crore during the quarter under review.

The company incurred record quarterly capital expenditure of Rs 5,375 crore in Q1FY27.