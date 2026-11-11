Top bets of Jhunjhunwala: Titan, IKS, TMCV & 3 others worth Rs 48,000 crore! What analysts say?

Titan Company reported a stellar 114 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 1,120 crore, while revenue increased 14 per cent YoY to Rs 21,430 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The Tata Group's jewellery major reported EBITDA of Rs 2,984 crore, up 59.1 per cent YoY, with margins expanding to 14.5 per cent during the quarter.

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Brokerage firms such as Nomura, Phillip Securities, Goldman Sachs and UBS have a 'buy' rating on Titan, with target prices of Rs 6,150, Rs 5,540, Rs 5,800 and Rs 6,000, respectively. Macquarie has an 'outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 5,600. However, Avendus Spark has given the stock a 'reduce' rating with a target price of Rs 4,925.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd (IKS) is the second-largest holding of Jhunjhunwala and associates, with a total of 8,46,68,326 equity shares, or a 49.3 per cent stake. This stake is held by Rare Enterprises and three discretionary trusts named after his children. Based on Wednesday's share price of Rs 1,674.30, the stake is valued at Rs 14,176.01 crore.

IKS Health recorded a net profit of Rs 217.65 crore, while its total revenue more than doubled to Rs 103.88 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The technology-enabled healthcare solutions player reported a 45.58 per cent YoY jump in EBITDA, while its legacy business achieved 13 per cent constant-currency growth.

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Sharekhan, Avendus Spark and Jefferies have a 'buy' rating on IKS Health, with target prices of Rs 2,020, Rs 1,910 and Rs 2,030, respectively. However, ICICI Securities downgraded the stock to 'add', with a target price of Rs 1,850.

Footwear retailer Metro Brands Ltd is the third-largest holding, with 3,91,53,600 equity shares, or a 14.37 per cent stake, as of September 30, 2026. The stake is valued at Rs 3,312.98 crore based on Wednesday's share price of Rs 846.15. Metro Brands reported a 10 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 76 crore, while revenue rose 12.2 per cent YoY to Rs 730 crore in Q2FY27.

Metro Brands attracted 'buy' ratings from Goldman Sachs (target price: Rs 1,150), HDFC Bank (target price: Rs 1,030), IIFL Securities (target price: Rs 1,200) and Axis Capital (target price: Rs 1,190). Anand Rathi (target price: Rs 1,000) and Nuvama (target price: Rs 1,018) have assigned a 'hold' rating to the stock.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 3,03,50,152 equity shares, or a 4.02 per cent stake, in Fortis Healthcare Ltd as of the second quarter of this fiscal year. The stake was valued at Rs 2,377.17 crore based on Wednesday's share price of Rs 783.25. The healthcare chain reported a marginal decline in net profit to Rs 320 crore, even as revenue increased 17.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,735 crore during the quarter.

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HSBC and JM Financial have a 'buy' rating on Fortis Healthcare, with target prices of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,037, respectively, while JP Morgan has an 'overweight' rating with a target price of Rs 1,000. Elara Capital has an 'accumulate' rating with a target price of Rs 864. Goldman Sachs has a 'neutral' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 825.

Tata Motors Ltd and Federal Bank Ltd are two other stocks in which Jhunjhunwala's stake is valued at more than Rs 2,000 crore. The estate owned 4,87,48,260 equity shares, or a 1.32 per cent stake, in TMCV, valued at Rs 2,208.05 crore. It also held 5,90,30,060 equity shares, or a 2.41 per cent stake, in Federal Bank, valued at Rs 2,134.23 crore based on Wednesday's high.

Ambit, Investec, Citi and Arihant Capital have a 'buy' rating on TMCV, with target prices of Rs 511, Rs 460, Rs 545 and Rs 500, respectively. On the other hand, Haitong Securities has an 'outperform' rating on Federal Bank, with a target price of Rs 375, while IDBI Capital and Antique Stock Broking have given the bank a 'buy' rating, with target prices of Rs 410 and Rs 393, respectively.