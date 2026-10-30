Trent shares rise 7%, top gainer on Sensex, Nifty; here's why  

Brokerage Systematix maintained its HOLD rating on Trent with a revised target price of Rs 3,242 (against Rs 3,500 earlier), based on SOTP valuation methodology.

"We value the standalone business at 30x September 2028E EV/EBITDA, Zara at 7x EV/EBITDA, Trent Hypermarket at 2x EV/Sales and Booker and other businesses at 1x EV/Sales. Key risks include slower-than-expected discretionary demand, execution challenges in aggressive store expansion, increased cannibalisation from store densification, normalisation of operating margins, intensifying competition and slower-than-expected improvement in Star and newer brands," said Systematix.

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Nuvama reduced its target price to Rs 3,466 (Rs 3,591 earlier) and retained its ‘BUY’ call.

Trent reported standalone revenue/operating EBITDA/adjusted PAT growth of 23%/38%/9% YoY helped by mid-single-digit LTL growth.

Operating EBITDA margin expanded 150 bps flowing from 121 bps gross margin gain and operational leverage from other expenses. Management flagged supply chain disruptions, which they are addressing through wider supplier engagement. Star reported pick-up in growth at 20% YoY, after five quarters of slower growth.

Brokerage MOFSL assigned an upside of 29% with a target price of Rs 3700.

Trent’s revenue growth rose to 22.5% (against 18.5% in 1Q), driven by a pick-up in LFL growth to mid-single digit (after several quarters of muted LFLs), likely due to the easing store cannibalization impact in metros/tier 1 towns and improved performance in tier two plus towns.

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"We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR 3,700, premised on 35x Dec'28 pre-IND AS EV/EBITDA for Trent standalone (Westside+Zudio).

Trent Q2 earnings

Trent reported a 25.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit to Rs 468.09 crore in the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), compared with Rs 373.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q2FY26).

Revenue from operations rose 21.9% YoY to Rs 5,873.14 crore in Q2FY27, against Rs 4,817.60 crore in the year-ago period.