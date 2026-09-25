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Vascon Engineers shares zoom 14% on order win from Qualcomm India  

Vascon Engineers shares zoom 14% on order win from Qualcomm India  

VASCONEQ34.56(3.81%)

Vascon Engineers sharers rose 14% to Rs 37.84 against the previous close of Rs 33.32. Market cap of the  firm rose to Rs 796.81 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 11:26 AM IST
Vascon Engineers shares zoom 14% on order win from Qualcomm India  The order is for the Development of an office facility (Block K) comprising three basements, Ground + 12 floors, and associated infrastructure at Bengaluru.

Shares of Vascon Engineers Ltd zoomed 14% on Friday after the realty firm said it has received a work order from received work order from Multinational IT Company Qualcomm India Private Limited.

Vascon Engineers shares rose 14% to Rs 37.84 against the previous close of Rs 33.32. Market cap of the  firm rose to Rs 796.81 crore. The value of the order is Rs 6.60 crore.

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The order is for the Development of an office facility (Block K) comprising three basements, Ground + 12 floors, and associated infrastructure at Bengaluru.

The work has to be completed within 30 months from the date of site handover.

"Vascon Engineers Limited has received work order amounting to Rs. 660.79/- (Rupees Six Hundred & Sixty Crore and Seventy-Nine Lakhs only) (Including Taxes) from Multinational IT Company Qualcomm India Private Limited for “Development of an office facility (Block K) comprising three basements, Ground + 12 floors, and associated infrastructure at Bengaluru,” said Vascon Engineers.

Vascon Engineers Ltd. is a multifaceted construction and real estate company with a presence across India. The company operates through two primary segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Real Estate (RE) Development.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 11:25 AM IST
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