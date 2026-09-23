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Welspun Living, Texmaco Infra shares jump up to 6%, Meesho falls after block deals

Welspun Living, Texmaco Infra shares jump up to 6%, Meesho falls after block deals

WELSPUNLIV215.87(0.56%)

Welspun Living saw 2,44,71,102 shares changing hands at Rs 214.90 apiece for Rs 525.88 on NSE. The stock surged 5.18 per cent to hit a high of Rs 233 on NSE.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 9:30 AM IST
Welspun Living, Texmaco Infra shares jump up to 6%, Meesho falls after block dealsTexmaco Infrastructure saw 1,28,10,900 shares changing hands in a block at Rs 115.02 per share, the same as Tuesday's closing price, amounting to Rs 147.35 crore.

Welspun Living Ltd (erstwhile Welspun India Ltd) and Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd jumped up to 6 per cent, while Meesho Ltd declined marginally, as the stocks reacted to block deals earlier today.

Welspun Living saw 2,44,71,102 shares changing hands at Rs 214.90 apiece for Rs 525.88 on NSE, indicating a 2.98 per cent discount to its Tuesday's closing of Rs 221.51. This stock surged 5.18 per cent to hit a high of Rs 233 on NSE.

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Texmaco Infrastructure, on the other hand, saw 1,28,10,900 shares changing hands in block at Rs 115.02 per share, the same as Tuesday's closing price, amounting to Rs 147.35 crore. This stock surged 6.21 per cent to hit a high of Rs 122.17 apiece.

Meesho saw 3.86 per cent shares trade in a block, accounting for 0.8 per cent of the total outstanding shares. Following the development, Meesho shares fell 1.06 per cent to Rs 237.62 apiece.  UBS this week raised its medium-term growth estimates for Meesho, citing stronger expectations for both revenue expansion and margin improvement. While its FY27 estimates remain broadly unchanged, it has increased its FY29-FY31 net merchandise value (NMV) forecasts by 7-18 per cent. UBS made a similar upward revision to its contribution profit estimates, while its Ebitda projections for FY29-FY31 have been raised by 20-40 per cent. It suggested a  The fresh target price of Rs 260 on Meesho against the previous target of Rs 210.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 9:28 AM IST
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