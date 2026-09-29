YES Bank, REC, Go Digit Insurance: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

Indian equity benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Monday as the geopolitical uncertainty in the West Asia intensified, with no signs of near-term of resolution. Rising bond yields and elevated crude oil prices kept the sentiments cautious. The BSE Sensex cracked 1,124.02 points, or 1.52 per cent, to end at 72,771.72, while NSE's Nifty50 nose-dived 360.25 points, or 1.56 per cent, to settle at 22,780.25.

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Select buzzing PSU stocks including REC, YES Bank Ltd and Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager of Technical Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd has to say about these stocks for Tuesday's trading session:





REC | Wait & Watch | Resistance: Rs 325 | Support: Rs 295

REC Ltd continues to remain under bearish pressure, with no clear technical sign of a reversal at the current juncture. REC is trading below its 200-week EMA, indicating weakness in the broader trend and suggesting that caution is warranted. The stock has a major support zone around Rs 290–300, which will be crucial to monitor. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed in the Rs 320–330 zone. A sustained move above this resistance range could improve the technical setup, while failure to hold the Rs 290–300 support zone may lead to further weakness. Considering the prevailing trend, momentum indicators and price structure, the preferred approach at present is wait and watch rather than aggressively taking fresh positions. A clear reversal signal or decisive breakout above resistance would be required before turning constructive on the stock.