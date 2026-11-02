YES Bank, SAIL, Mphasis: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss



YES Bank | Caution | Resistance: Rs 17 | Support: Rs 15

YES Bank Ltd has faced rejection near the Rs 24 level, signaling a weak trend as the price remains below all moving averages, forming a lower-top and lower-bottom pattern. However, the recent decline has pushed the momentum indicator into the oversold zone, suggesting a potential for short covering and a bounce if it breaks above the Rs 16-17 consolidation zone. Immediate support is at Rs 15; however, there is no sign of a reversal yet. A break below Rs 15 could trigger further declines. On the upside, a decisive breakout above Rs 17 would signal a bullish reversal. Overall, the stock is likely to trade in a negative to neutral manner in the near term.

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Mphassis | Hold | Target Price Rs 2,770-2,900 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,380

Mphasis Ltd is currently exhibiting signs of positive consolidation within a base channel, indicating a sustained upward trajectory. The share price remains supported by short-term moving averages, complemented by a bullish crossover in momentum indicators. A decisive breakout above the Rs 2,600 resistance level may facilitate further appreciation toward targets of Rs 2,770 and 2,900, with support established at Rs 2,380, representing the 38 per cent retracement level. Consequently, the stock is expected to maintain a neutral to positive outlook over the short to medium term.



Steel Authority of India | Rangebound | Resistance: Rs 168-184 | Support: Rs 156-141

SAIL is currently consolidating following a correction from its swing high of Rs 200. The price remains below all short-term exponential moving averages, indicating downward momentum. A break below the key support level of Rs 156 could trigger a decline toward Rs 141. Conversely, a move above the Rs 168 resistance level could lead to targets of Rs 184 for the short to medium term. Overall, the stock is expected to remain in a consolidation phase in the near term.