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YES Bank, SAIL, Mphasis: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

YES Bank, SAIL, Mphasis: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

YESBANK15.15(1.81%)

An analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan said that Mphasis is currently exhibiting signs of positive consolidation within a base channel, indicating a sustained upward trajectory.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 8:55 AM IST
YES Bank, SAIL, Mphasis: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop lossYES Bank has faced rejection at Rs 24, signaling a weak trend as the price remains below all moving averages, forming a lower-top and lower-bottom pattern, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices managed to post decent gains amid key banks holding interest rate, while renewed anxiety over AI valuations weighed on the markets. Sentiments remained feeble amid rising crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex jumped 308.49 points, or 0.42 per cent, to end at 74,459.53, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 116.35 points, or 0.51 per cent, to settle at 23,053.10 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks, including Steel Authority of India Ltd, YES Bank and Mphasis are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:


YES Bank | Caution | Resistance: Rs 17 | Support: Rs 15
YES Bank Ltd has faced rejection near the Rs 24 level, signaling a weak trend as the price remains below all moving averages, forming a lower-top and lower-bottom pattern. However, the recent decline has pushed the momentum indicator into the oversold zone, suggesting a potential for short covering and a bounce if it breaks above the Rs 16-17 consolidation zone. Immediate support is at Rs 15; however, there is no sign of a reversal yet. A break below Rs 15 could trigger further declines. On the upside, a decisive breakout above Rs 17 would signal a bullish reversal. Overall, the stock is likely to trade in a negative to neutral manner in the near term.

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Mphassis | Hold | Target Price Rs 2,770-2,900 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,380
Mphasis Ltd is currently exhibiting signs of positive consolidation within a base channel, indicating a sustained upward trajectory. The share price remains supported by short-term moving averages, complemented by a bullish crossover in momentum indicators. A decisive breakout above the Rs 2,600 resistance level may facilitate further appreciation toward targets of Rs 2,770 and 2,900, with support established at Rs 2,380, representing the 38 per cent retracement level. Consequently, the stock is expected to maintain a neutral to positive outlook over the short to medium term.


Steel Authority of India | Rangebound | Resistance: Rs 168-184 | Support: Rs 156-141
SAIL is currently consolidating following a correction from its swing high of Rs 200. The price remains below all short-term exponential moving averages, indicating downward momentum. A break below the key support level of Rs 156 could trigger a decline toward Rs 141. Conversely, a move above the Rs 168 resistance level could lead to targets of Rs 184 for the short to medium term. Overall, the stock is expected to remain in a consolidation phase in the near term.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 8:55 AM IST
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