Amid the rising selling pressure in the equity markets, traders are left with limited choices to trade to make some gains. Based on the strong charts, Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has suggested select stocks to investors to trade to make short-term gains. Here's what he has to say on these stocks:



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Dr Lal Pathlabs | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,140-2,180 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,870

Dr Lal Pathlabs continues to maintain a robust uptrend, supported by a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows. The stock has delivered a decisive breakout above the horizontal resistance at Rs 1,900 and is now consolidating above this level, which is acting as a crucial support zone. The price remains comfortably positioned above all its key moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing bullish structure. The RSI stands at 66, indicating positive momentum and sustained buying interest. Additionally, the stock has consistently outperformed the benchmark, reflecting relative strength. Sustained trading above Rs 1,900 could support further upside and continuation of the prevailing upward trajectory.